Louisiana State

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?

Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
Letters: Dark money isn't dirty money

The recent Public Service Commission election brought out the annual “dark money” complaint. The fact is, funding isn’t “dark” if the issues expressed are factual and clear. Voice of the Experienced and Voters Organized to Educate have a building, website, social media, 30 staff, hundreds of members and year-round activities. Once considered a “lost cause” to the philanthropic community, the work VOTE has put in since the 1980s led to criminal justice reforms like unanimous juries, voting rights and parole eligibility. Our success appealed to donors we built relationships with, and the past six years have yielded over $50 million into Louisiana to bolster organizations, old and new. VOTE has grown into a national leader in criminal justice reform, a model for other organizations and an inspiration for people who seek to escape the cycle of incarceration. People trust us with their money, and we get results.
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that...
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington

After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System

Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer

Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
Athena honors go to a Slidell power duo

Two Slidell women are making their mark in the community through their leadership skills and passion for service. Karen Vander, 52, and Kentrell Jones, 40, received accolades in October for their contributions to the Slidell area and beyond as recipients of the Athena International organization Leadership award and Young Leadership award, respectively.
Inspector general urges LaToya Cantrell not to rush New Orleans police chief selection

New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday to conduct a national search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's successor. In a letter to the mayor, Michel advised appointing an interim superintendent to take the reins when Ferguson leaves Dec. 22 and to serve during a broad call and vetting of candidates for the long-term police chief.
Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience

If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
Tulane study will tackle high blood pressure and heart disease at church

After 33 years as a nurse at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, Bettie Rhodes retired after Hurricane Katrina. But every second and fourth Sunday of the month, she straps a blood pressure cuff on patients, offering readings and health advice for members of the Cornerstone United Methodist Church who are at risk for heart disease.
Top St. Bernard students, a grant to Belle Chasse Academy and more metro area school news

TOP ST. BERNARD STUDENTS: St. Bernard Parish schools have named three districtwide students of the year. Jack McMullin, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School, is a standout player in Academic Games. Isabella Held, an eighth grader at Trist Middle, is in drama club, dance and cheer team, band, 4-H, and STEM club. Coby Barrow is at the top of his Chalmette High class, and has been on the student council, and in 4-H, Beta and Key clubs.
Urgent action on insurance incentives rebuffed by Louisiana lawmakers

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s request to fast-track funding for an incentive program was rebuffed by state lawmakers this week, leaving the effort in limbo until the next legislative session starts in April. Donelon had urged lawmakers to allow him to use $15 million in leftover premium tax revenue that...
