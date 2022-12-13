Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
NOLA.com
Voices of Louisiana: How do we save the state's vulnerable children?
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is overworked and overmatched, and children are falling through the cracks, and in the most tragic instances, losing their lives. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate has been investigating what’s gone wrong with the state agency tasked with protecting the youngest and most vulnerable Louisianans from neglect and abuse, and the paper asked several experts in the field for ideas on how to turn things around. Here are their suggestions.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
NOLA.com
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
NOLA.com
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
NOLA.com
Letters: Dark money isn't dirty money
The recent Public Service Commission election brought out the annual “dark money” complaint. The fact is, funding isn’t “dark” if the issues expressed are factual and clear. Voice of the Experienced and Voters Organized to Educate have a building, website, social media, 30 staff, hundreds of members and year-round activities. Once considered a “lost cause” to the philanthropic community, the work VOTE has put in since the 1980s led to criminal justice reforms like unanimous juries, voting rights and parole eligibility. Our success appealed to donors we built relationships with, and the past six years have yielded over $50 million into Louisiana to bolster organizations, old and new. VOTE has grown into a national leader in criminal justice reform, a model for other organizations and an inspiration for people who seek to escape the cycle of incarceration. People trust us with their money, and we get results.
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools, education nonprofits, get more than $28 million from MacKenzie Scott
New Orleans charter organizations and education-focused nonprofits received more than $28 million in the latest round of donations from maverick philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott recently wrote on her website Yield Giving that her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019. She also...
NOLA.com
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public and so forth that...
NOLA.com
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
NOLA.com
Amy Bouton leaves library post for St. Tammany Health System
Amy Bouton, the public relations and community coordinator for the St. Tammany Parish Library system, stepped down from the post effective Dec. 16, she told the St. Tammany Farmer. Bouton resigned to become director of marketing and communications with St. Tammany Health System, a job she’ll begin Jan. 3. She’ll...
NOLA.com
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
NOLA.com
Athena honors go to a Slidell power duo
Two Slidell women are making their mark in the community through their leadership skills and passion for service. Karen Vander, 52, and Kentrell Jones, 40, received accolades in October for their contributions to the Slidell area and beyond as recipients of the Athena International organization Leadership award and Young Leadership award, respectively.
NOLA.com
Inspector general urges LaToya Cantrell not to rush New Orleans police chief selection
New Orleans Inspector General Edward Michel urged Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday to conduct a national search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's successor. In a letter to the mayor, Michel advised appointing an interim superintendent to take the reins when Ferguson leaves Dec. 22 and to serve during a broad call and vetting of candidates for the long-term police chief.
NOLA.com
Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience
If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
NOLA.com
Tulane study will tackle high blood pressure and heart disease at church
After 33 years as a nurse at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, Bettie Rhodes retired after Hurricane Katrina. But every second and fourth Sunday of the month, she straps a blood pressure cuff on patients, offering readings and health advice for members of the Cornerstone United Methodist Church who are at risk for heart disease.
NOLA.com
Top St. Bernard students, a grant to Belle Chasse Academy and more metro area school news
TOP ST. BERNARD STUDENTS: St. Bernard Parish schools have named three districtwide students of the year. Jack McMullin, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School, is a standout player in Academic Games. Isabella Held, an eighth grader at Trist Middle, is in drama club, dance and cheer team, band, 4-H, and STEM club. Coby Barrow is at the top of his Chalmette High class, and has been on the student council, and in 4-H, Beta and Key clubs.
NOLA.com
Power restored in Lakeview, after outage knocks out lights for 10,000 customers, Entergy says
More than 10,000 people were without power Monday in New Orleans, primarily in Lakeview, Entergy said. Power has been restored as of 1:35 p.m., officials said. At the outage's peak around noon, about 10,100 customers in Orleans Parish were without power, including all of Lakeview and West End, plus several lakefront neighborhoods and parts of Navarre.
NOLA.com
Short fuses and street justice: New Orleans' murder problem is second to none
White roses and lilies stood in for a coffin as drums and hallelujahs filled a shotgun-style church in the 7th Ward. A funeral was underway for Lamar Ford, but his body was 200 miles north in Waterproof, sent ahead to the cemetery. “They said all the bones in his body...
NOLA.com
Urgent action on insurance incentives rebuffed by Louisiana lawmakers
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s request to fast-track funding for an incentive program was rebuffed by state lawmakers this week, leaving the effort in limbo until the next legislative session starts in April. Donelon had urged lawmakers to allow him to use $15 million in leftover premium tax revenue that...
Comments / 1