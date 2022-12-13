Read full article on original website
A Year After Acorn Sale, PE Firm MBF Buys ABA Provider Austin Connect to Wellness
Middle-market private equity firm MBF Healthcare Partners (MBF) on Wednesday announced its acquisition of autism provider Austin Connect to Wellness. Founded in 2013, the Texas-based provider offers applied behavior analysis (ABA), social skills groups and autism diagnostic assessments to children and teens with autism spectrum disorder. It also offers parent support groups and caregiver training.
