Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento LGBT Community Center to host event for chosen family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento LGBT Community Center will be partnering with ACE Resource Network and Number Story to host a festival Sunday, Dec. 18 to commemorate their #HolidaysAreHard campaign. Their #HolidaysAreHard campaign features a Number Story Tree that allows the community to spread messages of strength and resilience...
mymotherlode.com
Giving Christmas Gifts to Needy Local Children
Sonora, CA – Every year the CHP holds its annual “CHIPS for Kids Toy Drives,” and this year the Sonora Unit wants to see the smiles on kids’ faces firsthand. The deadline to drop off new, unused and unwrapped toys in barrels located at the Tuolumne County businesses listed on the flyer is tomorrow (Dec. 15). New this year, the gifts collected will be handed out by Sonora CHP officers on Saturday at the Mother Lode fairgrounds in the Manzanita Building beginning at 8:30 a.m. until the toys are gone.
Mountain Democrat
‘Christmas Rocks’ in Amador County
SUTTER CREEK — Internationally acclaimed guitarist/vocalist George Cole and his all-star band are bringing their Christmas Rocks extravaganza to Sutter Creek Theatre Dec. 17. “Think of the evergreen songs of George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin heated to a Django Reinhardt swing and you’ve got the infectious gist...
'Just be safe': Tule fog returns to the Valley
LATHROP, Calif. — When 50-year old Eric Montiel got into his car this morning, he saw something he hadn't seen in awhile: a thick blanket of Tule fog. "Kind of shocking a little bit like 'wow there's fog,'" said Montiel. The Lathrop carpenter is retired, but only because he...
Small Sacramento businesses ask for community support ahead of holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Christmas quickly approaches, small businesses like Universal Clothing Boutique in Del Paso Heights are relying on a boost in December sales to stay afloat in 2023. "We're looking to get more people in here and it's extremely important for people to come in and shop...
Mountain Democrat
Attempted burglar spotted inside El Dorado Hills home
An El Dorado Hills resident encountered a burglar in their hallway Wednesday evening, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s logs show the incident occurred at a Tilden Drive home around 8:30 p.m. The suspect was described to be about 6 feet tall, but no other...
DUI checkpoint in Rocklin this holiday season
(KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department announced that it will be conducting a DUI and License checkpoint on Dec. 23 at an undisclosed location in the City of Rocklin. Rocklin Lieutenant Neil Costa said that it is usual practice for the location of the checkpoint to remain unknown to the public as the department does […]
All aboard Folsom's family-friendly holiday lights train | Bartell's Backroads
FOLSOM, Calif. — Each year Terry Gold spreads good times and the holiday spirit through his miniature locomotive at the Folsom Valley Railway. It's a tradition he's kept up for more than 30 years. Gold has a background in amusement rides. His resumé includes Magic Mountain and Disneyland, but...
West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire
WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
KCRA.com
Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
mymotherlode.com
Woman Staying At Long Barn Home Arrested For Assault
Long Barn, CA – A glass jar allegedly used to hit another person in the head landed a house guest in handcuffs. A report of an assault by a Sonora woman staying at a home in the 26000 block of Janice Way, off Long Barn Road and south of Highway 108, brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to a Long Barn area. When they arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim, deputies learned that an argument took place over some dirty dishes, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Ostoich.
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
KCRA.com
Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
Fire overnight at commercial building in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire broke out overnight at a commercial building in West Sacramento. Fire crews from Sacramento, Davis and Woodland also responded to the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire overnight. Fire crews worked to protect neighboring businesses, including an upholstery shop where people were inside at the time. No injuries have been reported.
Chinchilla, cats and dogs rescued after El Dorado County house fire
EL DORADO COUNTY – Several pets have been rescued from a house fire in El Dorado County Thursday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Stope Drive, northeast of Placerville.Firefighters say several dogs, four cats and a chinchilla are frightened but doing well. One dog had to be given oxygen, Mosquito Fire Protection District firefighters say, but is also now doing OK.No injuries have been reported.Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
KCRA.com
'We’re seeing teens dying': Placer County parents learn about the dangers of fentanyl
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Placer County parents had the opportunity to learn about the dangers of fentanyl Thursday night at a parent information meeting put on by the Rocklin Unified School District and the city of Rocklin. "We want people to know the signs. We want people to be aware...
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Copperopolis, CA
Copperopolis, a small town in the Sierra Nevada foothills and part of Calaveras County, is rich in history. Copperopolis is a town in California discovered in 1860 and is recognized for producing copper ore during the Civil War. Due to its abundance of copper, this town was first known as...
Calaveras Enterprise
New segment of Highway 4 to officially open
Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0