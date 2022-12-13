Read full article on original website
6,500 bags of Fentanyl seized following traffic stop in Albany, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested an Albany man, who is now facing weapons and drug charges. Investigators say 52-year-old David M Nelson was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Deputies then recovered over 6,500 bags of...
Duanesburg felon pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearm, ammo
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Duanesburg man pled guilty Friday to unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Guilderland Police Chief Daniel P. McNally announced Friday that Jason Seminary, 44, admitted that on Dec. 26, 2021, in Schenectady County, he possessed a loaded Ruger .22 caliber rifle.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
Search nets weapon, high-capacity magazines, drugs, ammo and cash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security found weapons, weapons parts, drugs, cash, and more during a search on Thursday. According to police, the agencies executed a warrant at a Guilderland home...
Rensselaer County Executive reveals cancer diagnosis in statement
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — In a statement, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin has announced he is battling prostate cancer. “In recent weeks, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. My doctors are mapping out a course for treatment and recovery which we will be pursuing,” said McLaughlin. “Fortunately,...
Schenectady's snow removal emphasis put to the test by storm
Schenectady — If you live in Schenectady and have any complaints about the way your road has been plowed, Mayor Gary McCarthy says: "Call the mayor's office." As one of the first big snowstorms of the season impacts the Capital Region, Mayor McCarthy, along with the residents, hope that's not necessary. This comes after the City has worked to improve their response to storms over the past few years.
Water quality improvement plans discussed during Scotia board meeting
SCOTIA, N.Y. (WRGB) — Solutions to address water quality concerns in Scotia were presented during a village board meeting Wednesday night. An engineer hired by the village laid out the plans before village trustees. Last month, Scotia officials found elevated levels of lead in water samples, prompting the village...
What's Next? Sloppy evening commute as first major storm continues into the evening
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A winter storm is now underway across our region with a combination of rain and snow developing. Road conditions vary from snowy to slushy to wet and it's all a matter of location. The dominant low that will continue the winter weather through early tomorrow is down near southern New Jersey this morning; it will intensify and track up the New England coast.
Capital Region gears up for messy winter storm
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — A winter storm is forecasted to move slowly across many parts of New York State, bringing wet, heavy snow from Thursday through Saturday. In the Capital Region, a spokesperson with the New York State Department of Transportation tells CBS 6 crews have been out since 5 a.m. Thursday morning preparing the roads.
Hochul announced a $10 million Troy revitalization project
Today Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million downtown revitalization award for downtown Troy. The initiative will start with 11 transformation projects for the capital region. The project revitalization plans to enhance the culture and art scene, as well as improve walkways and walkway vibrancy. Then on with the goal of bettering life for residents the plan will give funding to expanding housing opportunities, and increase community services.
Rain expected to change over to snow as end of the week storm progresses
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A winter storm is now underway across our region with a combination of rain and snow developing. Road conditions vary from snowy to slushy to wet and it's all a matter of location. The dominant low that will continue the winter weather through early tomorrow is down near southern New Jersey this morning; it will intensify and track up the New England coast.
USPS gears up for peak holiday rush amid some carrier shortages
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The holiday package rush is on. At the United States Postal Service's Albany Processing and Distribution Center, the USPS says workers will process more than 130,000 packages each day ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Albany distribution center serves the entire Capital Region and beyond.
Former Siena Men's Basketball Head Coach Louis Orr has died
Albany, NY (WRGB) — We have some sad news out of the basketball world on Friday. Former basketball legend Louis Orr passed away earlier today at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer. Orr was the Siena Men's Basketball Head Coach during the 2000-2001 season, in which he led the Saints to a share of the MAAC regular season crown.
