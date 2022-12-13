Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
22 Iowa Elementary Schools Participated In Very First “Field Trip Day”
Field trips were some of the best parts of going to school. Do you remember your favorite field trip? I'll never forget the time in 4th grade, my school got to go to the zoo, to learn about all of the animals. I remember the highlight of the day for me was, watching the dolphins perform their jumps and flips.
Mocktails in the metro: Where to enjoy non-alcoholic drinks this Dry January
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a few too many glasses of wine at holiday parties and popping bottles of champagne on New Year's Eve, some Iowans may be ready to ditch the season of excess and celebrate Dry January. The Dry January challenge began in the United Kingdom in...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and Iowa pledge, has Oregon in-home visit, making Alabama trip this weekend
Southeast Polk (Iowa) five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes since the early part of the summer. But as the early signing period nears, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman, rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle, is ...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Eastern Iowa Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL
Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
Win an Old Dominion 6-Pack and a Limo For the Cedar Rapids Show
Old Dominion's "No Bad Vibes" tour stop in Cedar Rapids is fast approaching and we're giving you a very cool prize to take a bunch of your family or friends with you to the show, as well as transportation for the night!. Last month, Old Dominion won CMA Vocal Group...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs SE Missouri State
Iowa (7-3) remains home on Saturday entertaining Southeast Missouri State (5-6) in a nonconference contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:31 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin handles the play-by-play, along...
45 Years After First Opening, Cookie Company Opens in Corridor
I'm really sorry if that picture immediately made you hungry. It did the same thing to me. If you're a cookie connoisseur, you've probably been seeking them out on family vacations for years. And now a third Iowa location is coming, right here in the Corridor. Great American Cookies is on its way. Go ahead, and grab a virtual bite of the Kitchen Sink Cookie (above) or the Pumpkin Spice Cookie (below) and let's forge ahead.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa
No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Spa opens at former Dubuque eatery site; 24-hour gym coming to Maquoketa; barbershop passing on knowledge to next generation
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa. A new Dubuque...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KCRG.com
Former Univ. of Iowa president Willard “Sandy” Boyd dies at age 95
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who served the University of Iowa for more than 65 years, died on Tuesday. He was 95 years old. Boyd served as the 15th president of the University of Iowa from 1969 to 1981. During Boyd’s 12-year presidency the University...
