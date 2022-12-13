ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

CBS Baltimore

'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ

BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lootpress

This “hidden” restaurant in Harper’s Ferry features an unbeatable view

HARPER’S FERRY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located along the hillside in the historic town of Harper’s Ferry is a restaurant known for its “hidden” entrance and amazing view. The Rabbit Hole in downtown Harper’s Ferry is rightfully named as finding the entrance to the establishment makes a person feel as if they are traveling down one themselves. But once you find the door and sign that says “Sorry, we’re open” it only gets better from there.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition

BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”

Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC

Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Second phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment to focus on wellness and leisure

The next phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park could include an open lawn for games and events, beach volleyball courts, walking trails, exercise equipment, and other features under new designs that Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore released Thursday. The public park on the south side of the Inner Harbor underwent...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'

A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Ice Ice Baby

What a mess this morning! The freezing rain is creating icy conditions on roads north and west of the I-95 corridor, where road temperatures are below freezing! Any roads left untreated will be very slippery!. Patchy ice is possible near I-95 but a glaze of ice and higher ice amounts...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Wintry Weather Whiplash!

Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
