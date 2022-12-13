Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ
BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
This “hidden” restaurant in Harper’s Ferry features an unbeatable view
HARPER’S FERRY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located along the hillside in the historic town of Harper’s Ferry is a restaurant known for its “hidden” entrance and amazing view. The Rabbit Hole in downtown Harper’s Ferry is rightfully named as finding the entrance to the establishment makes a person feel as if they are traveling down one themselves. But once you find the door and sign that says “Sorry, we’re open” it only gets better from there.
Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition
BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
"Christmas in the Corn" offers unique holiday display in Carroll County
Ready to celebrate the farming life this Christmas? One Carroll County farm is offering a special "Christmas in the Corn" attraction, with more than 1 million lights
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield
Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
Commercial Observer
Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC
Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Second phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment to focus on wellness and leisure
The next phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park could include an open lawn for games and events, beach volleyball courts, walking trails, exercise equipment, and other features under new designs that Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore released Thursday. The public park on the south side of the Inner Harbor underwent...
wypr.org
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
wmar2news
Ice Ice Baby
What a mess this morning! The freezing rain is creating icy conditions on roads north and west of the I-95 corridor, where road temperatures are below freezing! Any roads left untreated will be very slippery!. Patchy ice is possible near I-95 but a glaze of ice and higher ice amounts...
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
wmar2news
Wintry Weather Whiplash!
Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
WBAL Radio
Scott says it's 'getting to be a little ridiculous' regarding the revolving door of arrests to being released
Mayor Brandon Scott told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday that the police are doing their job by arresting people, but that it's up to the state's attorney's office and judges in the city to make sure those people stop going through the revolving door that allows them back out on the street as soon as they're arrested.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
