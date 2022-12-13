Read full article on original website
Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega
Ms. Joyce Ann Hope, age 74, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Ms. Hope is a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 6, 1948, to the late William Albert and Ina Jarrard Hope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Wilma Ramey, Andy Hope, Frank Hope, Bob Hope, Sarah Day, Faith Hope, Hazle Gilreath, and Janice Pinion Gaddis. Ms. Hope worked and retired from Wal-Mart with many years of dedicated work. She loved to aggravate you if she could and watch a good Western on T.V., especially if it starred John Wayne. Ms. Hope had a strong affection for children and her beloved “Rocky and Tinker Bell.” She is a member of Yahoola Baptist and is deeply loved and will be missed by her family.
Mr. Albert Copp, Age 81 Cleveland
Mr. Albert Copp, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Mr. Copp was born in Maine to the late John Copp and Margaret Boyd Arnold. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son, Jerry Copp; step-father, Jim Arnold; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Major and Pauline Payne. Mr. Copp attended Community Chapel Church and was a Truck Driver for Milton Foods. He served his nation in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Military honors will be given.
Rita Diane Alexander, age 58 of Cleveland
Ms. Rita Diane Alexander, age 58 of Cleveland passed away Friday, December 17, 2022. Ms. Alexander was born in Demorest, Ga on November 25, 1964 to the late Earl Alexander and Geraldine Thomas Alexander. Private family services will be held. To share a memory or to leave condolences for the...
Joy Abounds At Wal-Mart During Shop With A Cop Friday
(Cleveland)- Thursday and Friday of this week were two special days for less privileged kids in White County as 42 boys and girls were selected to participate in a Shop With A Cop for Christmas event coordinated by White County Family Connections. Mark Griffin, White County Family Connection Coordinator said...
Bitterly Cold Air Forecast For Northeast Georgia
(Cleveland)- North Georgia is being warned that a bitterly cold air is heading our way. Don Strength, White County Deputy Emergency Management Agency Director said during a weather briefing today that officials say a bitterly cold air mass will impact the entire area between Thursday night and Christmas Day. Forecasters say a somewhat prolonged period, like 48 hours, of sub-freezing temperatures, is possible. Temperatures are expected to be 15 to 30F degrees below normal for this time of year.
