ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Questions about how legalizing marijuana could impact police hiring

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yEzZ_0jhQWTSI00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s decision to legalize marijuana is having a ripple effect.

It could trigger a number of changes, including the hiring process for future Kansas City Police Department employees.

Representatives from the Kansas City Police Department attended the Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.

Kansas City Police Department

They discussed the departments need to hire nearly two dozen 911 dispatchers, including possible changes needed to the actual application that address marijuana use.

Local activist urges police board not to select new KCPD chief yet

“If there’s something on there about people using marijuana, that’s gotta be changed because it’s been legalized and it shouldn’t disqualify someone,” Cathy Dean, board vice president, said.

A spokesperson for KCPD confirmed that drug use is addressed during the interview process. The department said it will continue to be included in the interview, for now.

Independence Police Department

The Independence Police Department also has a clause addressing marijuana use when it comes to applicants.

Anyone who applies for a job with Independence police cannot have used marijuana for at least six months before applying.

Liberty Police Department

The Liberty Police Department says any adult use or possession of marijuana within two years prior to applying to the department automatically disqualifies an applicant.

Two killed at Kansas City apartment complex near Olive, 6th

“We expect our officers and employees to abide by all local, state and federal laws while they are employed by us. Since marijuana possession is still against federal law, we are not looking at changing our policy in regards to marijuana possession or usage,” the department told FOX4.

Lee’s Summit Police Department

The Lee’s Summit Police Department says it will continue to ask marijuana-related questions while interviewing candidates.

“It is still illegal at the federal level and law enforcement agencies receive federal grant money. We stay committed to a drug free workplace,” the department said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Suburban Kansas City officer kills armed suspect

BELTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Missouri police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely. Belton police say that officers responding to a call of a disturbance found a man armed with a handgun. Authorities say the man refused to drop the weapon, so officers used a stun gun on him. Police say Blakely continued to hold the gun and raised it toward officers, prompting one officer to fatally shoot him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy