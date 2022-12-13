ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina specialist, All-SEC selection, is put on scholarship

Hunter Rogers is about to wrap up his 3rd season with the South Carolina football team. The long snapper enter his 4th season as a scholarship athlete. Head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement at a team meeting while celebrating the team’s All-SEC picks. “The coaches, for the first...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina recruiting rewind

It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report

Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Corey Rucker, South Carolina WR, reportedly makes plans for 2023 season

Corey Rucker, a veteran wide receiver who transferred from Arkansas State to South Carolina last season, is on the move again. Rucker has made plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Rucker appeared in just 2 games for the Gamecocks this season, and made 1 catch for 52 yards and a touchdown. Rucker was injured for much of the season, including wearing a walking boot on his left leg. He wrote on Twitter in November that surgery was successful.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Bradford yet to hear from Loggains but might see him this weekend

USC has one 2024 quarterback committed in Dante Reno, though it’s possible he’ll reclassify for 2023. The Gamecocks also have offered 2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin and IMG Academy. Head coach Shane Beamer, former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield and former offensive analyst Nick Coleman recruited Bradford so well, he put them in his top four along with NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Green Eyed Lady takes first place

Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police arrest driver for DUI following wreck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department arrested an individual early this morning for DUI after the driver struck a lighted direction sign and ran through traffic cones. Road workers were not injured during the incident, say authorities. Following the wreck, Police urged individuals not to drink and drive.
LEXINGTON, SC

