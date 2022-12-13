Corey Rucker, a veteran wide receiver who transferred from Arkansas State to South Carolina last season, is on the move again. Rucker has made plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Rucker appeared in just 2 games for the Gamecocks this season, and made 1 catch for 52 yards and a touchdown. Rucker was injured for much of the season, including wearing a walking boot on his left leg. He wrote on Twitter in November that surgery was successful.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO