Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina specialist, All-SEC selection, is put on scholarship
Hunter Rogers is about to wrap up his 3rd season with the South Carolina football team. The long snapper enter his 4th season as a scholarship athlete. Head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement at a team meeting while celebrating the team’s All-SEC picks. “The coaches, for the first...
CJ Adams Is The Prototype X-Receiver
Wide receiver CJ Adams meets many criteria to become an impactful X-receiver for South Carolina.
South Carolina recruiting rewind
It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report
Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Corey Rucker, South Carolina WR, reportedly makes plans for 2023 season
Corey Rucker, a veteran wide receiver who transferred from Arkansas State to South Carolina last season, is on the move again. Rucker has made plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Rucker appeared in just 2 games for the Gamecocks this season, and made 1 catch for 52 yards and a touchdown. Rucker was injured for much of the season, including wearing a walking boot on his left leg. He wrote on Twitter in November that surgery was successful.
Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE
Edge rusher Monteque Rhames brings a fiery attitude to the field and is dominant enough to back it up. He makes for an excellent addition to this South Carolina defensive line.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Bradford yet to hear from Loggains but might see him this weekend
USC has one 2024 quarterback committed in Dante Reno, though it’s possible he’ll reclassify for 2023. The Gamecocks also have offered 2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin and IMG Academy. Head coach Shane Beamer, former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield and former offensive analyst Nick Coleman recruited Bradford so well, he put them in his top four along with NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Janet Jackson announces concert dates for Carolinas, Georgia
A music icon announced concert dates for the Carolinas and Georgia.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Restaurants in Colombia, South Carolina – (With CHEESY Photos)
Pizza Time! Let’s Gooo! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbia that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
thenewirmonews.com
Green Eyed Lady takes first place
Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
wpde.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police arrest driver for DUI following wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department arrested an individual early this morning for DUI after the driver struck a lighted direction sign and ran through traffic cones. Road workers were not injured during the incident, say authorities. Following the wreck, Police urged individuals not to drink and drive.
