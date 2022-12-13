BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says one adult and one child were injured. No other information on injuries was released but the fire department says that both victims are males.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO