ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
yourbasin.com

Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state lawmaker accused of violating the state constitution’s disloyalty clause over his lifetime membership in the far-right group Oath Keepers has not condemned the organization in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S Capitol. “No, I generally don’t...
ALASKA STATE
yourbasin.com

Wash. man gets prison for racist threats after mass shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle man was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states. Joey George of Lynnwood pleaded guilty in November to making interstate threats and...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy