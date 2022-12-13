Read full article on original website
Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state lawmaker accused of violating the state constitution’s disloyalty clause over his lifetime membership in the far-right group Oath Keepers has not condemned the organization in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S Capitol. “No, I generally don’t...
Wash. man gets prison for racist threats after mass shooting
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle man was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states. Joey George of Lynnwood pleaded guilty in November to making interstate threats and...
December is here and it’s starting to feel like it – 12-15-22
Temperatures are beginning to sit at normal averages for this time in December. West Texans need to expect very cool mornings and need to bundle up at the start of their day.
