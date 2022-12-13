Read full article on original website
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
inforney.com
Unique Tyler bakery specializing in macarons set to hold grand opening
A new bakery is set to hold its grand opening in Tyler on Saturday. Rose City Sweets, owned by married couple Kassie and Marcus Hopkins specializes in a dessert you don’t see every day -- macarons. Although the bakery also offers other sweet treats such as cookies, cakes, and...
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Texas Taco
TYLER, Texas — Texas Taco stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. This food truck operates in and around Tyler and serves up authentic street tacos, quesadillas and various items. Larry Jones, who is the owner of Texas Taco, began the business five...
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
inforney.com
Salvation Army helps over 600 families, 700 seniors through annual Angel Tree distribution
Waiting for the clock to strike 8 a.m. and ready to receive Christmas gifts for their children, families were in line as early as 6:30 a.m. to pick up items during the annual Tyler Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution on Friday. This year the local nonprofit helped 650 families and...
East Texans Angel Tree recipients get Christmas gifts at Salvation Army of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It takes a village of volunteers and kind East Texas donors to fill up a room full of toys every holiday season. “There’s a little bit over 800 boxes actually in here, we’re serving over 2,800 angels, both seniors and children,” said Captain Michelle Walker. The donations made throughout the season are […]
Is the Winter Solstice Celebrated as a ‘Pagan’ Holiday in East Texas?
Winter IS coming to Tyler and Longview, Texas. Specifically on December 21, 2022--otherwise known as the winter solstice. It will be the longest night of the year, as it always is. Usually, the winter solstice is mentioned in passing or you may have noticed it on your calendar from time...
inforney.com
Stallard: Keeping traditions alive
I didn’t grow up around my birth mother, so we had a lot of catching up to do when I moved from Tennessee to Texas the summer after I turned 19 in 1985. I lived with mom and my stepdad while attending Kilgore College, and one of the first things I found out about my little redheaded mama was that she liked flashy things.
Hiway 80 asks for last-minute donations after record-breaking demand leaves them short of toys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Every child deserves a present for Christmas, and it’s Hiway 80’s mission to make sure that happens. “Probably 98% of these families that have signed up, they’re depending on us 100 percent for their Christmas. Without us, they won’t have a Christmas,” said Director of Development, Amelia Heatherly. The need is […]
inforney.com
Whitehouse ISD life skills students participate in annual holiday shopping event
Whitehouse ISD life skills students experienced a unique holiday outing Wednesday morning and left with not only a gift and special memories, but also gained experience with real-life practical skills. Over 170 special education students scattered throughout the Walmart Supercenter on Troup Highway in Tyler to search for a Christmas...
CBS19's Favorite Things: Earrings from Lollar's Jewelry
LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today's item is...
lonestarsentinel.org
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land lights up Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas – Stretching nearly a mile long and containing almost 2 million lights with countless blow-up decorations, Carmela’s Magical Santa Land opened to the public for the holidays on Nov. 16. “It’s an annual tradition for almost everyone in town to go by Carmela’s at least once,”...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
Food Love: This is the Italian Dish You Need Today in Tyler, TX
Um, y'all? I found the Italian dish you need to have today--or tomorrow--for lunch or dinner in Tyler, Texas. Seriously, how on earth did I forget how much I love this iconic dish from one of our Tyler, TX Italian Restaurants? Well, I'll have to remember not to make that mistake again.
cbs19.tv
Christian music stars headline Christmas concert tour stop in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Award-winning artists Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey are headlining a Christmas tour and they are making a stop in Tyler Friday night. "Christmas is just that reminder that hope was born, but hope still lives," singer and songwriter Grant said in an interview with CBS19. "That hope is something the world is so desperate for."
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
Henderson animal shelter offering adoption special following high influx of animals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Animal Care will be open one extra day this week to promote more adoptions due to their kennels being full, the city announced Thursday. The shelter will be open on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for adoptions. Henderson Animal Care and Control will […]
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Atticus
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
KLTV
Gregg County receives grant for work on 53-mile paddling trail, recreation areas along Sabine River
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It’s already there, why not use it? That’s what several East Texas cities and the Gregg County commissioner’s court have decided about the Sabine River. They have taken their first steps to developing a Sabine River Paddling Trail. “All in favor signify...
inforney.com
City of Tyler employees — and a baby — recognized for service
The City of Tyler often recognizes its employees for their service, but Wednesday's city council meeting featured a little bit different type of recognition — or recognition of a little bit, rather. The Tyler City Council honored five employees and a baby for their service and outstanding commitment to...
