Unique Tyler bakery specializing in macarons set to hold grand opening

A new bakery is set to hold its grand opening in Tyler on Saturday. Rose City Sweets, owned by married couple Kassie and Marcus Hopkins specializes in a dessert you don’t see every day -- macarons. Although the bakery also offers other sweet treats such as cookies, cakes, and...
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Texas Taco

TYLER, Texas — Texas Taco stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. This food truck operates in and around Tyler and serves up authentic street tacos, quesadillas and various items. Larry Jones, who is the owner of Texas Taco, began the business five...
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX

There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
Stallard: Keeping traditions alive

I didn’t grow up around my birth mother, so we had a lot of catching up to do when I moved from Tennessee to Texas the summer after I turned 19 in 1985. I lived with mom and my stepdad while attending Kilgore College, and one of the first things I found out about my little redheaded mama was that she liked flashy things.
Hiway 80 asks for last-minute donations after record-breaking demand leaves them short of toys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Every child deserves a present for Christmas, and it’s Hiway 80’s mission to make sure that happens. “Probably 98% of these families that have signed up, they’re depending on us 100 percent for their Christmas. Without us, they won’t have a Christmas,” said Director of Development, Amelia Heatherly. The need is […]
CBS19's Favorite Things: Earrings from Lollar's Jewelry

LONGVIEW, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today's item is...
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land lights up Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas – Stretching nearly a mile long and containing almost 2 million lights with countless blow-up decorations, Carmela’s Magical Santa Land opened to the public for the holidays on Nov. 16. “It’s an annual tradition for almost everyone in town to go by Carmela’s at least once,”...
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
Christian music stars headline Christmas concert tour stop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Award-winning artists Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey are headlining a Christmas tour and they are making a stop in Tyler Friday night. "Christmas is just that reminder that hope was born, but hope still lives," singer and songwriter Grant said in an interview with CBS19. "That hope is something the world is so desperate for."
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
SPCA of East Texas: Atticus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
City of Tyler employees — and a baby — recognized for service

The City of Tyler often recognizes its employees for their service, but Wednesday's city council meeting featured a little bit different type of recognition — or recognition of a little bit, rather. The Tyler City Council honored five employees and a baby for their service and outstanding commitment to...
