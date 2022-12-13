Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSMV
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it. The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it. WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
WSMV
Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
clarksvillenow.com
Tennis courts proposal approved in reversed vote by Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposal that would clear the way to build an 18-court tennis complex at Carmel Elementary School was approved by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board Tuesday night. The board approved the conditional transfer of property to Montgomery County for further planning and design of...
Concerns mount over walkability of bridge design leading to future Nashville Yards development
Nashville Yards is set to be complete by late 2024, but some worry a bridge that leads directly to it and downtown isn't pedestrian friendly.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
WSMV
Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars. At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients...
fox17.com
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
clarksvillenow.com
Diane Cobb
Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
‘We can’t expect to be safe anywhere’: Victim and nonprofits advocate for pedestrian safety
It was a normal walk she usually takes, at the pedestrian crosswalk. As Betsy Williams walked, the first car stopped to let her cross, but the second car struck her.
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
wkdzradio.com
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
WSMV
East Nashville businesses believe paid parking lot is pushing customers away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You see them everywhere, a QR code you scan to pay for parking. Some East Nashville small businesses believe a new pay-to-park lot is pushing customers away. Until three weeks ago, you could park in any of these spots along Gallatin Pike for free. Now a...
fox17.com
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
WKRN
Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect arrested in Williamson County
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County. Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect …. A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County. Multiple guns stolen from cars. Police...
Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Spring Hill
In Spring Hill, three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles one night alone.
clarksvillenow.com
Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
Grandmother says she’s seen DCS audit concerns firsthand
This week the Tennessee Comptroller’s office released a disturbing report of an audit on the state’s Department of Children’s Services. A Clarksville grandmother told News 2 she’s seen several of the concerns highlighted in the report firsthand.
clarksvillenow.com
Nitaya Markert
Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
clarksvillenow.com
What comes next with LG Chem bringing 200 six-figure jobs to Clarksville? | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now that the huge announcement is out there – that LG Chem will build a $3.2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Clarksville – people have a lot of questions. This week, Josh Ward and Chris Self from the Industrial Development Board...
