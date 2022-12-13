NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.

