Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
WSMV

Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
Diane Cobb

Diane Cobb

Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
wkdzradio.com

Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project

Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
clarksvillenow.com

Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
Nitaya Markert

Nitaya Markert

Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
