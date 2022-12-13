Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
fallriverreporter.com
New Bedford man convicted of killing Fall River’s Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth
After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First-Degree Murder of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District...
whdh.com
Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man previously on probation for arson sentenced to prison for setting fire to several homes
BROCKTON – A Fall River man has been sentenced to prison on charges that he set fire to homes in Hull, Hanson and Brockton, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 11, 2022, 55-year-old Mark Sargent, pleaded guilty to two counts of Burning of a...
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Fire department SUV struck by car that hopped median of Interstate 18
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford Fire Department SUV was struck by a car that hopped over the median of the interstate, according to police. Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an accident on Interstate 18 south at Division Street. Lt. Scott Carola told...
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
YAHOO!
Serial arsonist sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting Brockton, Hanson, Hull fires
BROCKTON — A convicted serial arsonist has been sentenced to another 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to setting three fires in Brockton, Hanson and Hull in 2017. Mark Sargent, now 55, of Fall River, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of burning of a dwelling and one count of burning of personal property.
Attleboro Man Identified as Victim in Rehoboth Fatal Crash
REHOBOTH (1420 WBSM) — An Attleboro man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth that involved a van transporting Department of Mental Health patients crashing into a parked truck. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was Steven Lacombe,...
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton
The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
Massachusetts Most Wanted suspect arrested at shrimp farm in Guatemala
A suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in 1991 was arrested in Guatemala on Wednesday.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Connection Homicide Investigation in the area of West Dedham Street
At about 9:00 AM on Thursday December 15, 2022, Alexander Nunez, 24, of New Bedford, surrendered himself to BPD Homicide Detectives pursuant to an outstanding straight warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court for the murder of 26-year-old Dion Ruiz. The original facts and circumstances are as follows: At about...
Over 100 car tires dumped in Fall River parking lot; police investigating
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they found over one hundred used car tires in an abandoned lot on Tuesday afternoon. Fall River Police say they responded to the former Shell Oil location on New Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of illegal dumping. Once on scene, officers discovered 101 car tires had been illegally dumped their overnight, according to law enforcement officials.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
