FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer

A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
FRANKLIN, MA
1420 WBSM

Attleboro Man Identified as Victim in Rehoboth Fatal Crash

REHOBOTH (1420 WBSM) — An Attleboro man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth that involved a van transporting Department of Mental Health patients crashing into a parked truck. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was Steven Lacombe,...
REHOBOTH, MA
Daily Voice

GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton

The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
STOUGHTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Over 100 car tires dumped in Fall River parking lot; police investigating

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they found over one hundred used car tires in an abandoned lot on Tuesday afternoon. Fall River Police say they responded to the former Shell Oil location on New Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of illegal dumping. Once on scene, officers discovered 101 car tires had been illegally dumped their overnight, according to law enforcement officials.
FALL RIVER, MA
