Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting overnight left one suspect dead and three others on the run. According to Memphis Police, officers were on patrol at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday when they saw a suspicious car at American Way and Goodlett. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
One dead after fire truck struck by car on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a fire truck was struck by a car on I-240 on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened around 3:20 a.m., at I-240 and Getwell, police said. MPD said the fire truck was struck by a car.
5 critically injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were critically injured in a shooting Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Springdale Run Drive. FOX13 arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting took place at an apartment complex.
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
Man shot, another person stabbed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured and another person was stabbed after a shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Brownlee Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard. A man who...
Man charged after fatal shooting in South Memphis, threatening girlfriend with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges in two separate incidents involving a murder in South Memphis and threatening his girlfriend with a gun. On June 29, Memphis Police responded to the 1200 block of Race Street about a man who had been shot. They found the victim unresponsive.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after a deadly shooting in Frayser. Memphis Police responded Dec. 14 to the 2700 block of Rangeline Road, where a man told them his friend had been shot at the Ridgecrest Apartments. According to an affidavit, officers then went to...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Tuesday night. Memphis Police Department reports that the accident happened close to Memphis International airport at Metropolitan lane and Winchester Rd.
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One suspect is behind bars after a car was shot up in North Memphis. The shooting happened Dec. 10 around 7:10 p.m. on Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street. Several men had reportedly fired shots at two victims while they were traveling westbound on Chelsea, according to Memphis Police.
