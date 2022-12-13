ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Methodist North Hospital employees tired of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at Methodist North Hospital are demanding better protection after they say a string of car break-ins has left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Employees say break-ins are nothing new for the hospital. However, it appears it’s happening more often, which is alarming to them. “It has recently picked up to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy