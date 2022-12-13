Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
msn.com
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
decrypt.co
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Changes His Mind on Extradition to US: Report
Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is preparing to be extradited to the United States as soon as today, according to a news report, apparently changing course after initially fighting the request from U.S. authorities. FTX founder and former CEO Bankman-Fried (SBF) is reportedly ready to leave the Bahamas to face...
CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
Banking Committee Chair: US Regulators Should ‘Maybe’ Ban Crypto
Senator Sherrod Brown added, though, that banning cryptocurrencies would be “very difficult” as activity would go offshore. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has suggested that U.S. federal agencies, such as the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), should “maybe” consider a ban on cryptocurrencies.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Commits to Testifying on FTX in Front of House Financial Services Committee, New CEO John J. Ray, III on List Too
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX – the now bankrupt crypto exchange, has committed to testifying in front of the House Committee on Financial Services to discuss the collapse of FTX and affiliated entities. The agreement to testify came today following a back and forth discussion via Twitter that involved the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters.
CoinDesk
Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time
It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
decrypt.co
Grayscale Weighs Tender Offer for 20% of Shares in Its Deeply-Discounted Bitcoin Trust
If the SEC again blocks Grayscale's attempts to convert its Bitcoin product into an ETF, the firm has other options to help investors. With the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hitting deeper discounts by the day, the firm's CEO is now weighing new options for how to shore up investors should the trust fail to get converted into a Bitcoin ETF.
pymnts.com
DOJ Investigators Meets with FTX Team
FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
decrypt.co
Inside Nigeria's Ambitious Push of Cashless Society, eNaira CBDC
Nigeria is capping cash withdrawals in order to drive adoption of its CBDC the eNaira—but will people embrace the central bank’s vision?. Nigeria’s push to adopt digital currency and move towards a cashless society shifted into high gear on December 6, when the country’s central bank announced a cap on cash withdrawals, either over the counter or via ATMs. The new policy affects more than 200 million people, and its impact could be far-reaching and dramatically unpredictable.
decrypt.co
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Outlines Problems With the SEC’s Howey Test
The "Crypto Mom" says the oft-cited standard doesn’t fully address the status of decentralized crypto assets. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce says the so-called Howey test, used by the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether a digital asset should be classified as a security, has some limitations. The test...
Former Miami congressman David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government has been arrested in connection to an ongoing federal criminal investigation, law enforcement officials said. David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested Monday at Atlanta’s...
