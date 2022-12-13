Based on the LHSAA’s power Division I select ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter. Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO