Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Balanced Bears bounce Huntington in tourney matchup of top 10 Division I select teams
Based on the LHSAA’s power Division I select ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter. Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Thin LSU cornerback room loses freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to transfer portal
Freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal Thursday, leaving LSU with two scholarship cornerbacks set to return next season as an already thin position lost another player. Davis-Robinson, a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, redshirted this fall. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name positively a few times, but Davis-Robinson...
theadvocate.com
Kialen Phillips leads Breaux Bridge to tourney win over Northside
Kialen Phillips was a scoring machine in Breaux Bridge's first-round game against Northside at the Southside tournament on Thursday in Youngsville. The 6-foot-3 senior scored a career-high 42 points, with 17 coming in the fourth quarter as the Tigers prevailed 69-67. It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers...
theadvocate.com
LSU secures commitment from highly-rated cornerback before signing day
Four-star cornerback Javien Toviano committed Thursday to LSU, a major recruiting win for the Tigers as they added a top 100 prospect at another position of need in the 2023 class less than a week before the early signing period. Toviano is an Arlington, Texas, native considered the No. 58...
theadvocate.com
LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread
Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
theadvocate.com
A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
UPDATE: Acadiana area schools re-opening Thursday after closure
The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area producing at least one confirmed tornado on the ground.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
theadvocate.com
Was it a difficult year for restaurants in 2022? At least 30 in Lafayette Parish closed their doors
Some restaurants had a rough year in 2022. While there’s no scientific data available, the number of eateries that closed in 2022 compiled by the The Acadiana Advocate was more than the previous two years combined. We identified over 30 restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries in Lafayette Parish...
theadvocate.com
Fontanini creche draws visitors to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine
Medric Smith Jr. knows the unfamiliar faces have made a special effort to visit his church at Christmastime. Which says a lot, considering they had to brave the hassle of U.S. 10 traffic to make their way to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine. "Many of them travel...
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
Comments / 0