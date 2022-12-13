ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Balanced Bears bounce Huntington in tourney matchup of top 10 Division I select teams

Based on the LHSAA’s power Division I select ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter. Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thin LSU cornerback room loses freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson to transfer portal

Freshman cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson entered the transfer portal Thursday, leaving LSU with two scholarship cornerbacks set to return next season as an already thin position lost another player. Davis-Robinson, a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, redshirted this fall. Coach Brian Kelly mentioned his name positively a few times, but Davis-Robinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kialen Phillips leads Breaux Bridge to tourney win over Northside

Kialen Phillips was a scoring machine in Breaux Bridge's first-round game against Northside at the Southside tournament on Thursday in Youngsville. The 6-foot-3 senior scored a career-high 42 points, with 17 coming in the fourth quarter as the Tigers prevailed 69-67. It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU becoming heavy favorite in Citrus Bowl after Purdue opt-outs; see latest point spread

Purdue is losing key players left and right while LSU appears to be close to full strength. Could it add up to a mismatch in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando? Oddsmakers are certainly reacting to the news, dramatically shifting odds in the Tigers' favor after news dropped Thursday morning that the Boilermakers would be without both starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell and top wide receiver Charlie Jones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend

2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened

Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA

