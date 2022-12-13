ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Man Arrested For False Bomb Threat In Toms River

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkVtX_0jhQUEX300
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – A local man has been arrested and criminally charged after falsely stating he had a bomb in his backpack, authorities said.

Around 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the McDonald’s 1786 Hooper Avenue for a welfare check of a man in his 50’s who was reported to be in emotional distress and stated his “backpack was about to explode.”

Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said that out of caution, the building was evacuated. Police detained the man while K9 officers cleared the backpack and building.

Messina said that the man later told police he did not have a bomb in his bag. As a result, he was arrested as well as charged with creating a false public alarm and charged on an active warrant.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation and the man’s identity has not been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Arrested For Drugs

BRICK – Two residents from Bayville were arrested and charged for drugs after being pulled over in Brick Township, police said. After observing a drug distribution on December 14, detectives from the Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit pulled over a car in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Route 70 around 11 p.m.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bicyclist in cross walk fatally struck by box truck, cops say

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a box truck Friday as she was crossing the road in a marked cross walk, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. The cyclist entered the crosswalk at Roller Road and Deal Road in Ocean Township at 8:29 a.m. when the vehicle collided with her bike making a left turn at a green traffic signal, officials said.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River McDonald’s evacuated after customer says backpack is about to explode

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A man at a McDonalds in the Silverton section of Toms River caused a panic inside the restaurant after he told police his backpack was about to explode. Officers with the Toms River Police Department evacuated the restaurant. At around 1:25 pm on Tuesday, Toms River police officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant at 1786 Hooper Avenue for a welfare check of a reported adult male in his 50’s in emotional distress who stated his backpack was about to explode. “Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and employees and patrons were The post Toms River McDonald’s evacuated after customer says backpack is about to explode appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ

LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Pike late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Criminal Mischief: On 11/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of McLaren St. The victim reported damage to a motor vehicle. The vehicle had a broken rear windshield, damage to the front windshield and both passenger side tires were flat. No value was given for the damages. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy