Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2022 Draws Dynamite's Highest Viewership In Two Months
Viewership numbers for the December 14 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming drew 950,000 viewers on December 14. This number is up 13% from last week's episode which drew 840,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.33 (428,000 viewers) in...
STARDOM Results (12/17/22): God's Eye vs. Donna del Mondo
STARS (Hanan, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) def. Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida) def. Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death, Saki Kashima & Rina) Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Natusko Tora) def. Queen's Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM &...
Dan The Dad Checked On Toa Liona After 'Dad Joke,' Recalls Origin Of The Move
Dan The Dad is a true professional. Longtime independent veteran Dan The Dad went viral on the December 5 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation when he flicked Toa Liona's nose after tricking him into thinking he had something on his chest. The dangerous spot was questioned by fans who believed...
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5
A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
David McLane Says WOW Is Not Ready To Tour, But It Is A Goal For The Company
David McLane discusses the future of WOW. WOW Women of Wrestling returned to television in September with new episodes airing in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. David McLane, who was also behind Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded WOW in 2000. Matches and segments are taped in bulk in Los Angeles. Speaking...
Action Andretti Reflects On Victory Over Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Action Andretti had a night to remember on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite when he scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho. Following the bout, Tony Khan announced that Andretti had officially signed with AEW. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Andretti was asked how he felt when he found out he was...
Sasha Banks is Booked & Busy! | Newsworthy
Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of December 12th ... and the not-so-big ones, on a new episode of Newsworthy!. 5 - Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Discusses Filming Her Movie, Launching A Makeup Line. 4 - Cathy Kelley: Stephanie McMahon Asked If I Wanted To...
WWE SmackDown (12/16/2022) Results: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox, Roman Reigns Returns.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show:. - Undisputed WWE Universal World Heavyweight...
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups
There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Willow Nightingale Signed AEW Contract Morning Of 10/21 AEW Rampage, Before Announcement
On the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale scored a victory over Leila Grey. After her win, Tony Schiavone announced that Willow Nightingale had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and the "Willow is All Elite" graphic was shown on the screen. Nightingale made her AEW debut in...
MJF vs. Ricky Starks | AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming 12/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming for December 14!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
AEW Rampage (12/16/2022) Results: Moxley vs Guevara, Dr. Britt Baker, Wardlow, Dustin Rhodes & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/16/2022 edition of AEW Ramapge on TNT. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show!. - Jon Moxley vs. Sammy...
Wardlow To Challenge Samoa Joe For TNT Championship On 12/28 AEW Dynamite
Wardlow will finally get his rematch for the TNT Championship. Ahead of AEW Full Gear, Samoa Joe turned on his WardJoe partner, who was the reigning TNT Champion at the time. This betrayal set the stage for a three-way bout, which also included Powerhouse Hobbs, at the pay-per-view, and Joe won the gold. Joe scored the victory by putting Hobbs in the Coquina Clutch, so Wardlow has been determined to get a rematch because he wasn't directly defeated.
Uncle Howdy appears, Action Andretti has his moment, Sasha's worth | Grapsody 12/17/22
Mercedes Watch 2022 Continues. Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for December 17th, 2022.
Gunther Retains, Rousey And Baszler Attack Rodriguez, Moxley Beats Guevara | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 16, 2022. - Gunther defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Before the bout, Adam Pearce ejected Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser from ringside. Ricochet and Gunther then threw everything they had at each other. In the end, Gunther slammed Ricochet to win the match and retain the gold. After the match, Imperium went to attack Ricochet, but Braun Strowman made the save. After the match, Ricochet received an ovation from the crowd.
Hooded Xia Li Helps Damage CTRL Retain Women's Tag Titles On 12/16 WWE SmackDown
Damage CTRL gets help to retain their tag team gold on December 16. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were able to defeat Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on December 16. While they typically get help from Bayley, the leader of...
Wrestling World Remembers Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) On His Birthday | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 16, 2022. - The wrestling world is looking back and remembering Jon Huber (a.k.a Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on his birthday:. - WWE has officially released Bray Wyatt's entrance music on all platforms:. - Check out Satnam Singh's recent interview with The...
Willow Nightingale On Signing With AEW, Her ROH Future, Heel Run | Grapsody Interview
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
