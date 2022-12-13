ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Fightful

Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
Fightful

STARDOM Results (12/17/22): God's Eye vs. Donna del Mondo

STARS (Hanan, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) def. Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida) def. Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death, Saki Kashima & Rina) Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Natusko Tora) def. Queen's Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM &...
Fightful

Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5

A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
Fightful

David McLane Says WOW Is Not Ready To Tour, But It Is A Goal For The Company

David McLane discusses the future of WOW. WOW Women of Wrestling returned to television in September with new episodes airing in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. David McLane, who was also behind Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, founded WOW in 2000. Matches and segments are taped in bulk in Los Angeles. Speaking...
Fightful

Action Andretti Reflects On Victory Over Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite

Action Andretti had a night to remember on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite when he scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho. Following the bout, Tony Khan announced that Andretti had officially signed with AEW. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Andretti was asked how he felt when he found out he was...
Fightful

Sasha Banks is Booked & Busy! | Newsworthy

Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of December 12th ... and the not-so-big ones, on a new episode of Newsworthy!. 5 - Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Discusses Filming Her Movie, Launching A Makeup Line. 4 - Cathy Kelley: Stephanie McMahon Asked If I Wanted To...
Fightful

Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups

There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
Fightful

Wardlow To Challenge Samoa Joe For TNT Championship On 12/28 AEW Dynamite

Wardlow will finally get his rematch for the TNT Championship. Ahead of AEW Full Gear, Samoa Joe turned on his WardJoe partner, who was the reigning TNT Champion at the time. This betrayal set the stage for a three-way bout, which also included Powerhouse Hobbs, at the pay-per-view, and Joe won the gold. Joe scored the victory by putting Hobbs in the Coquina Clutch, so Wardlow has been determined to get a rematch because he wasn't directly defeated.
Fightful

Gunther Retains, Rousey And Baszler Attack Rodriguez, Moxley Beats Guevara | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 16, 2022. - Gunther defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Before the bout, Adam Pearce ejected Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser from ringside. Ricochet and Gunther then threw everything they had at each other. In the end, Gunther slammed Ricochet to win the match and retain the gold. After the match, Imperium went to attack Ricochet, but Braun Strowman made the save. After the match, Ricochet received an ovation from the crowd.
Fightful

Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'

Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Fightful

