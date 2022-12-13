ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle police seek armed Capitol Hill robbery suspect

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a Capitol Hill store employee at knife point last month.

On Nov. 4 at about 3:20 p.m., the suspect attempted to buy cigarettes but pulled out a knife when his two credit cards were declined.

The employee ran out of the store and called for help, and the suspect fled with nothing but his knife.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man of average build, wearing a white baseball cap, a black and white jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you recognize the suspect or think you may know his identity, please send an email to SPD5924@seattle.gov.

