ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says one adult and one child were injured. No other information on injuries was released but the fire department says that both victims are males.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

UPDATE on officer-involved shooting in Gonzales

UPDATE: Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has provided additional details related to yesterday’s Gonzales Police Officer-involved shooting incident resulting in a fatality. The subject involved was identified as Joseph White Jr. of St. James Parish. The initial 911 caller indicated a woman was being “pistol-whipped”. Upon encountering the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Livingston Parish on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Jaxen Joseph Ray, 18, of Denham Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on LA...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
KILLONA, LA
brproud.com

Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy