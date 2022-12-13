Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
brproud.com
Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says one adult and one child were injured. No other information on injuries was released but the fire department says that both victims are males.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen, last seen in the Chackbay area
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teen in the Chackbay area near Sugar Ridge Driver. According to police, the teen identifies as "Austin Cruise" and is possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone knows any...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating a Suspect in Connection with a Theft at a Business
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating a Suspect in Connection with a Theft at a Business. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify and locate a male subject in relation to a theft of more than $900 from a business in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.
brproud.com
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
pelicanpostonline.com
UPDATE on officer-involved shooting in Gonzales
UPDATE: Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has provided additional details related to yesterday’s Gonzales Police Officer-involved shooting incident resulting in a fatality. The subject involved was identified as Joseph White Jr. of St. James Parish. The initial 911 caller indicated a woman was being “pistol-whipped”. Upon encountering the...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge panhandlers caught lying about sick child in roadside charity scam
BATON ROUGE - 'Tis the season for giving, but be aware of scammers looking for a quick buck. In one recent case, they've disguised themselves as panhandlers at a busy Baton Rouge intersection. Prior to donating to a charitable cause, make sure you do your research. This week, people have...
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
brproud.com
Suspect in truck stop casino armed robbery transferred from another parish jail to Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the eight suspects accused of an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino in September was transferred to the jail in Assumption Parish Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel, 18, of Terrytown. He was arrested in Jefferson...
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Livingston Parish. The accident happened close to Highway 16 and Sims Road. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
brproud.com
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
brproud.com
Three caught in Livingston Parish after chase involving reported stolen vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase after trying to get a Dodge Journey to stop. LPSO said the attempted traffic stop was initiated on I-12 west near the Walker/Port Vincent exit. “The vehicle had been reported stolen...
5 arrested including two juveniles in multi-parish drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday, December 15 in part of a multi-parish drug bust according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Over the last month, the EBRSO Narcotics division investigated five people including two 17-year-olds who were operating a...
LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Livingston Parish on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Jaxen Joseph Ray, 18, of Denham Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on LA...
WDSU
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
brproud.com
FBI arrests schizophrenic man in connection with threat made against elementary school in Brusly
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from California caught the attention of the FBI after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Brusly Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, December 13. According to WBR Interim Superintendent David Corona, around noon on Thursday, December 15, the man was arrested in connection...
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge graduates from criminal justice system enter the working world
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new group of graduates are transitioning from the criminal justice system to the working world. On Friday, 22 people participated in the Baton Rouge Day Reporting Center’s winter graduation ceremony. This is the largest graduating class since the program began in 2015.
