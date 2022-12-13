Read full article on original website
Popculture
Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach
Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
numberfire.com
College Football Bowl Betting Guide: Saturday 12/17/22
College football bowl season is officially in full swing, and there are six games scheduled for Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern and running all day long. How can we bet these games (based on college football odds from FanDuel Sportsbook)?. Washington State vs. Fresno State. Washington State Cougars +4.0...
numberfire.com
Week 15 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Our Model Likes the Over in This NFC West Clash
Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Per our power rankings, the 49ers are our sixth-ranked team, while the Seahawks are ranked 24th. San Fran is a 3.5-point road favorite in a game with a 43.5-point total. Let’s dive in and...
numberfire.com
6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 15
Audiobooks save my life this time of year. I love to read, but I never feel like I have the time to sit down with a book while the world whirls about all willy-nilly. Both at work and at home these days, my hands are occupied with projects. An audiobook borrowed from your local library can turn pages in your imagination, however, saving you all that time and effort while still weaving a beautiful story.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
numberfire.com
Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) out for Week 15's game versus Kansas City
According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) will not play in Week 15's contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooks will not suit up despite logging limited sessions this week. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense allowing 31.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Phillip Dorsett should see more playing time in Week 15.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed time in practice this week with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday. If he is active, our models project him to see 4.4 targets against the Bengals.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst (calf) remains out in Week 15
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) will not play in Week 15's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurst will miss his second straight game with a calf injury. Expect Mitchell Wilcox to see more targets versus a Tampa Bay defense ranked 27th (11.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 15: Saturday Slate
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) logs full practice on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Hill was upgraded to a full practice on Wednesday after being limited to start the week on Wednesday. A full practice is an excellent sign that the ankle injury that limited him in Week 14 shouldn't be a factor against Buffalo on Saturday. Our models expect Hill to see 10.2 targets against the Bills.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive P.J. Washington (personal) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. McDaniels will make his tenth start this season after PJ Washington was ruled out for personal reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.7 points, 5.5...
numberfire.com
Utah's Simone Fontecchio (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fontecchio has been sidelined since December 7th with an ankle injury. He has a chance to return on Saturday after being upgraded to questionable. Fontecchio is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 7.5...
numberfire.com
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) questionable for Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers was limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday, and was limited again on Friday this week. He will carry the questionable tag into Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) out for Week 15
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out of Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. As expected, Jackson missed practice this week and will not play against Cleveland on Saturday. Tyler Huntley has cleared concussion protocols and has been removed from the injury report. Huntley's...
