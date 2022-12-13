Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) won't play for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion, which is why he left Friday's game early. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been ruled out entirely. Expect JaVale McGee and Christian Wood to see big bumps in minutes with Powell sidelined.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Utah's Simone Fontecchio (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fontecchio has been sidelined since December 7th with an ankle injury. He has a chance to return on Saturday after being upgraded to questionable. Fontecchio is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 7.5...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic (back) cleared for Heat Saturday evening
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic was listed probable coming into the weekend due to back spasms. Now, he has received the green light to take the floor. In 11 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Trendon Watford (Achilles) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Watford's Friday projection includes 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is now considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. The two-time MVP was originally left off the injury report for Saturday's contest, but overnight, he was added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Strus for 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
numberfire.com
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem has been added to the injury report with Achilles Tendinosis and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of injured Rudy Gobert (ankle)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reid will get the start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect Reid to play 30.5 minutes against the Thunder. Reid's Friday projection includes 16.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Orlando Robinson (back) will play on Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with lower back discomfort. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project Robinson...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Draymond Green (quad) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Kuminga will make his third srart this season after Draymond Green was held out with a groin ailment. In 30.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 14.1...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell (illness) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will not be available after Sacramento's guard came down an illness. Expect Malik Monk to play an increased role off the bench on Friday. Monk's current projection includes 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Onyeka Okongwu for inactive Clint Capela (calf) on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is starting in Friday's contest against the. Okongwu will make his fourth start this season at center after Clint Capela was sidelined with a right calf strain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 30th (60.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Okongwu to score 34.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
76ers' Danuel House Jr. (foot) available on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. House has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Golden State on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.7 minutes against the Warriors. House's Friday projection includes 4.7 points,...
Comments / 0