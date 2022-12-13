ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Dwight Powell (thigh) won't play for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion, which is why he left Friday's game early. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been ruled out entirely. Expect JaVale McGee and Christian Wood to see big bumps in minutes with Powell sidelined.
DALLAS, TX
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Utah's Simone Fontecchio (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fontecchio has been sidelined since December 7th with an ankle injury. He has a chance to return on Saturday after being upgraded to questionable. Fontecchio is averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 7.5...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
Duncan Robinson (ankle) available Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project...
MIAMI, FL
Nikola Jovic (back) cleared for Heat Saturday evening

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic was listed probable coming into the weekend due to back spasms. Now, he has received the green light to take the floor. In 11 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.4 points,...
MIAMI, FL
Portland's Trendon Watford (Achilles) available on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Watford's Friday projection includes 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is now considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. The two-time MVP was originally left off the injury report for Saturday's contest, but overnight, he was added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Strus for 10.6 points,...
MIAMI, FL
Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem has been added to the injury report with Achilles Tendinosis and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
MIAMI, FL
Orlando Robinson (back) will play on Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with lower back discomfort. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project Robinson...
MIAMI, FL
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Draymond Green (quad) on Friday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Kuminga will make his third srart this season after Draymond Green was held out with a groin ailment. In 30.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 14.1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell (illness) out on Friday

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will not be available after Sacramento's guard came down an illness. Expect Malik Monk to play an increased role off the bench on Friday. Monk's current projection includes 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hawks starting Onyeka Okongwu for inactive Clint Capela (calf) on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is starting in Friday's contest against the. Okongwu will make his fourth start this season at center after Clint Capela was sidelined with a right calf strain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 30th (60.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Okongwu to score 34.4 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
76ers' Danuel House Jr. (foot) available on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. House has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Golden State on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.7 minutes against the Warriors. House's Friday projection includes 4.7 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

