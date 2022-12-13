Read full article on original website
IGN
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Video Review
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio debuts on Netflix on Dec. 9, 2022. Review by Hanna Flint. Guillermo del Toro sprinkles his signature dark whimsy on a fairytale classic with stunning puppetry and catchy original songs. Filled with heart, humor, and historical grounding, it’s a phenomenal feat of animated cinema.
Review: Del Toro takes his ‘Pinocchio’ to very dark places
Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
thecinemaholic.com
Pinocchio Mid-Credit Scene, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is the story of an old man and a wooden puppet made by him that comes to life. Geppetto loses his son in the First World War, and years later, creates a puppet in his image. It is when this puppet becomes a living being that a new chapter of Geppetto’s life begins. To the audience, this story is narrated by a cricket called Sebastian. He turns out to be a very important part of Pinocchio’s journey, and it makes sense why he is the one telling it. However, a twist arrives after the film has ended and gives a whole new perspective to the story. Here’s what that mid-credit scene means. SPOILERS AHEAD!
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Gets Sendoff At New York’s Museum Of Modern Art Before Netflix Premiere And Exhibition Opening
Capping a 15-year process to reach the screen, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on Friday after a limited theatrical run. The writer/producer/director appeared with co-director Mark Gustafson, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and others in the cast and crew Tuesday night at the film’s New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art. In addition to the film, which world premiered in October at the BFI London Film Festival, the event offered an early look at Crafting Pinocchio, an exhibition scheduled to open Sunday at MoMA and remain on view through next April. “We wanted to push the boundaries of stop-motion,”...
Guillermo del Toro Accepts MoMA Honor Ahead of ‘Pinocchio’ Netflix Release
On Thursday evening in New York City, the Museum of Modern Art presented its annual Film Benefit, alongside sponsor Chanel, and bowed to Guillermo del Toro. In a celebration attended by del Toro’s many collaborators, including Jessica Chastain, Richard Jenkins, Oscar Isaac, Tim Blake Nelson and Michael Shannon, New York’s haute film community paid its dues to the master of genre. It’s not often that the honorees of MoMA’s film benefit — such as Penelope Cruz, George Clooney and Laura Dern — receive MoMA’s honor on the eve of a major film release. Yet the night before Netflix’s debut of “Pinocchio,” del Toro’s bravado interpretation of...
Luca Guadagnino-Directed Adaptation Of ‘Queer’ With Daniel Craig In Works
Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead as his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing for the project. Queer follows Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs...
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
IGN
Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman Exist in the Same Universe, DC Confirms
DC is wrapping up another Crisis event, and as is standard practice with these stories, the DC multiverse has been given a major overhaul. DC has fully abandoned the 52 universes approach popularized by 2011's New 52 relaunch. Instead, they're returning to a classic version of the multiverse where thousands of parallel Earths vibrate in cosmic harmony. And that includes a world that serves as home to both Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman.
Guillermo Del Toro Wants To Clarify A Misconception About James Cameron's Role In His Father's Kidnapping
James Cameron helped his close friend Guillermo Del Toro during a tense time. But not in the way we previously thought.
ComicBook
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer New Look Revealed
The upcoming issue of Empire magazine features a pair of covers giving audiences a fresh look at cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's forthcoming biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as "the godfather of the atomic bomb." The film is Nolan's first collaboration with Universal Pictures, and was acquired after a pretty active bidding war that included Warner Bros., Netflix, and other suitors. It's widely understood that Nolan left his longtime home at Warner Bros. because he was unhappy with the company's decision to send movies to HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical release in 2021.
IGN
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads
After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
IGN
Avatar in 5 Minutes
If you don’t remember what happened in the first Avatar film, watch IGN’s video that explains the timeline in five minutes.<br/><br/>
IGN
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Hangs Up His Cape as Superman as James Gunn Announces Reboot for New DC Universe
After making a shocking return with a cameo in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, Henry Cavill won't be making a future appearance as Superman in the new DC universe. The British actor will be hanging up his cape as the Man of Steel, after director James Gunn announced a new Superman project featuring a younger version of the character. The new film will be a reboot as part of Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the DC Universe, which seems to reboot many of the elements introduced in prior DC films.
IGN
Babylon - Directing Babylon Featurette
Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle is taking things to a whole new level. Go behind the scenes and experience the movie magic of Babylon.
IGN
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' gets trailer and release date
A first look at "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho's new movie is here.
