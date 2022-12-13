Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available for Friday's game versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart will suit up on Friday despite dealing with a recent ankle injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable due to left knee injury management. Now, he has officially been cleared to take the court this weekend. Our models project Oladipo for 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) cleared Saturday evening for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Poeltl has missed time recently due to a right knee bone bruise. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has officially received the green light to return to the court. He'll likely start in his first game back, which could send Charles Bassey back to a bench role.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) questionable for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET start time.
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (ankle) available for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Collins is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models project Collins for 9.8 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) remains out Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with a sprained right elbow, which is why he's missed time recently. He'll remain out through the weekend. In 25 games this season, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) active on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after Charlotte's forward missed nine games with a shoulder injury. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hayward to score 22.9 FanDuel points. Hayward's projection includes 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (ankle) remains out Saturday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Langford has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Now, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Houston.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's game due to rest purposes. Now, after entering the weekend with a questionable tag due to left knee soreness, he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Herro should remain as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Oklahoma City on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Thunder. Gobert's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is now considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. The two-time MVP was originally left off the injury report for Saturday's contest, but overnight, he was added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is available to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though Adebayo's absence will be limited to just the one game. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been upgraded to available despite a sprained left ankle.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
numberfire.com
Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) upgraded to probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered probale to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon was originally listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Now, he has been upgraded to probable. Our models project Dedmon for 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
Comments / 0