MedicalXpress
Cost concerns keep older adults from seeking emergency care, study finds
Worries about what emergency care might cost them have kept some older adults from seeking medical attention even when they felt they might need it, a new study shows. In all, 22% of older adults who may have needed care from the emergency department didn't go because of concerns about what they might have to pay, according to the new findings published in The American Journal of Managed Care.
money.com
Free COVID-19 Tests Are Available From the Government Again
Americans can once again order free COVID-19 tests from the federal government as a new round of distribution opens. After stopping the initiative earlier this year, the Biden administration is relaunching the program “to stay ahead of an increase in COVID-19 cases this winter,” according to a Thursday announcement from the White House. Each household will again be able to order four free tests, which will be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service starting later this month.
MedicalXpress
More exercise linked to less-severe COVID-19 outcomes
Kaiser Permanente members who were more physically active prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19 had a lower risk of severe outcomes, according to research published Dec. 15, 2022, in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. The study of nearly 200,000 adults showed an association between physical activity and improved COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
Only 14% of diagnosed cancers in the US are detected by screening, report says
A small proportion -- 14.1% -- of all diagnosed cancers in the United States are detected by screening with a recommended screening test, according to a new report.
These Factors Increase the Risk of Kidney Cancer
Hypertension, obesity, hereditary risk factors, and chemical exposures can all play a role
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
Science Focus
Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
MedicalXpress
Intermittent fasting may reverse type 2 diabetes
After an intermittent fasting diet intervention, patients achieved complete diabetes remission, defined as an HbA1c (average blood sugar) level of less than 6.5% at least one year after stopping diabetes medication, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Intermittent fasting diets have become...
grid.news
A Christmas covid surge is looking more likely, again. But getting sick isn’t inevitable.
Public health experts fear we’re headed into yet another post-holiday covid surge, based on how numbers are trending. Covid case counts, already thought to be underestimates by a factor of 5 to 20, have turned up sharply in the last week. So have hospitalizations, the most reliable pointer to past surges in the pandemic, a 10 percent increase over the most recently reported week. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, around 350 people a day are dying of covid in the U.S. with that number turning upward in the last month. Most of the deaths are coming among those 65 and older.
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
U.S. hospitals report rise in severe strep A infections in kids after 15 deaths in U.K.
Several children's hospitals in the U.S. have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, a severe and sometimes life-threatening illness that occurs when bacteria spread to areas of the body that are normally germ-free, such as the bloodstream. Children's hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington told NBC News...
MedicalXpress
Research shows doctors and their families are less likely to follow guidelines about medicine
Following established guidelines about prescription drugs would seem to be an obvious course of action, especially for the professionals that do the prescribing. Yet doctors and their family members are less likely than other people to comply with those guidelines, according to a large-scale study co-authored by an MIT economist.
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure with improved ejection fraction benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin: Study
With modern therapies for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), some patients can improve their cardiac function during treatment. But despite this improvement in the ability of their hearts to pump, these patients with so called heart failure with improved ejection fraction (HFimpEF) remain at high risk for adverse outcomes.
MedicalXpress
New study shows the incidence of Parkinson's disease in the US is 50% higher than previous estimates
A new study reveals that the annual incidence of Parkinson's disease (PD) among older adults is 50% higher than current estimates of 60,000 diagnoses annually. The peer-reviewed study, which measured new cases of PD, or the number of people diagnosed with PD per year, was published in the scientific journal npj Parkinson's disease on December 15, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
spectrumnews.org
The link between maternal infection and autism, explained
Pregnant people who develop a severe infection show a slight increase in their chances of having an autistic child, according to multiple studies from the past two decades. Still, many people become ill during pregnancy, and most do not go on to have a child with autism. It’s not yet...
MedicalXpress
Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl
Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...
MedicalXpress
Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking
An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.
