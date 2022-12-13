Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop myocardial infarction treatment patch
Myocardial infarction is an ischemic disease in which a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart muscle is stenotic or obstructed, resulting in cardiac tissue necrosis. Due to the irreversible loss of cardiomyocytes, damaged heart tissue cannot be naturally regenerated. The most recent effort to regenerate the damaged heart tissue is to transplant stem cells to the damaged area.
MedicalXpress
Study confirms link between genetics, neuropsychiatric disorders
A Geisinger study of more than 90,000 patients revealed that approximately one in 100 carried at least one rare gene variant known to increase risk for neuropsychiatric disorders (NPD), such as schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder, and that a third of those with a variant had a diagnosed mental health condition.
MedicalXpress
Molecular hydrogen as a new strategy for the treatment of chronic pain
Twenty percent of the Spanish population suffers from chronic pain, and between 7 and 10% from neuropathic pain. This condition, mostly caused by nerve damage, causes people to feel intense and constant pain. Treatments are scarce and often involve a large number of adverse effects that affect the patients' quality of life.
MedicalXpress
Drug discovery offers potential treatment for common kidney disease
A serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines, a new study shows. In a study in mice, scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI).
Bakersfield Channel
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications
(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths
Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
ajmc.com
Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
MedicalXpress
Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking
An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure with improved ejection fraction benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin: Study
With modern therapies for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), some patients can improve their cardiac function during treatment. But despite this improvement in the ability of their hearts to pump, these patients with so called heart failure with improved ejection fraction (HFimpEF) remain at high risk for adverse outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
MedicalXpress
Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease
Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
MedicalXpress
New study shows the incidence of Parkinson's disease in the US is 50% higher than previous estimates
A new study reveals that the annual incidence of Parkinson's disease (PD) among older adults is 50% higher than current estimates of 60,000 diagnoses annually. The peer-reviewed study, which measured new cases of PD, or the number of people diagnosed with PD per year, was published in the scientific journal npj Parkinson's disease on December 15, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Cooling glioblastoma to room temperature extends survival in preclinical study
A new preclinical study recently reported in Science Advances, led by researchers currently at Emory and UT Southwestern (UTSW) who began it while they were at Duke University, suggests that cooling brain tumors to room temperature may extend survival of patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) persists as...
MedicalXpress
Intermittent fasting may reverse type 2 diabetes
After an intermittent fasting diet intervention, patients achieved complete diabetes remission, defined as an HbA1c (average blood sugar) level of less than 6.5% at least one year after stopping diabetes medication, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Intermittent fasting diets have become...
Major baby formula recalled after potentially deadly bacteria discovered
At least five batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula were recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
MedicalXpress
A new neurodevelopmental epilepsy disorder and its genetic cause discovered
Neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) encompass highly prevalent conditions such as autism and epilepsy, with cognitive disabilities alone affecting 1-3% of the global population. Developmental epileptic encephalopathies (DEE) are NDD characterized by epilepsy and delayed development or loss of developmental skills. Although the prevalence of DEEs remains to be determined, studies estimate that single-gene epilepsies occur in around 1 in 2100 births annually. A recent study from the laboratories of Dr. Hsiao-Tuan Chao, assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) and investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital, and Dr. Pankaj Agrawal, professor at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital, identified alterations in the Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 4A2 (EIF4A2) gene as the cause of a novel DEE syndrome.
Comments / 0