Reducing opioids prescribed after total knee and hip arthroplasty can be beneficial for patients and doctors

If I have replacement surgery for anything I want my pain medication when I need it not when a doctor says that I need it . He's not the one in pain I am.
I had total knee replacement and I'm so sorry I did..my knee never stops hurting and my leg swells more than it use to.I needed pain meds.I also have a nerve disease called CMT and it's so painful you will cry.Im on pain meds and I'm not gonna overdose.I couldn't walk or stand the pain in my arms and hands without meds.People are always going to overdose or abuse something but,if by your in pain and your doctor does drug test which mind does everytime I go u shouldn't be punished and suffer chronic pain because of other people that always messes up the thing that people with chronic pain need.
Had 2 knee replacement believe u will need pain medicine , it's bad enough your in pain but then to go to rehab doing work outs on your knees u need the medicine.
