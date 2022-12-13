Read full article on original website
River City Girls 2 - Official Launch Trailer
River City Girls 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC via Steam. Watch the action-packed launch trailer to see the characters, enemies, and more, and get ready to join Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki, as well as newcomers Provie and Marian, in this beat-'em-up adventure game.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Zone Receives Revamp Through Season 1 Reloaded; Shipment Map Returns and More
Patch Notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have released, and the first thing players will notice is that there is a Warzone Cup Limited time mode. This mode will bring two teams of three operators to the Al Easima Field, rivals of Al Marzah's football club.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 3
19:00 - vs. G Eraser. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
Skylightz Gaming Reportedly Stops BGMI Plans; Hyderabad Hunters Unveil New State Mobile Roster
Popular Indian Esports organization Skylightz Gaming might soon be closing shop on its BGMI roster, according to star Saumya “Saumraj” Raj. As spotted by AFKGaming, Saumraj recently shared an Instagram story where he said, "Skylightz has stopped their BGMI operations in India." The roster leader further said, "So, we are not a part of it. New journey awaits." He also tagged his teammates in Pukar "Pukar" Singla and Tushar "GamlaBoy" Das as well.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-12-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/12/22!. 00:00 - Fall Guys Holiday Season 2022 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022. 00:40 - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Batman Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022. 03:12 - Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The...
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends
Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
Melee Weapons Guide
This page of IGN's Days Gone wiki guide provides details for all the Melee Weapons, including what they are and how to obtain them. For details of all the other weapons in Days Gone, check out the Weapons main page. Melee weapons consist of blunt weapons like baseball bats and...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 - Official Warzone Cup Limited-Time Mode Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 for a peek at the Warzone Cup limited-time mode. Join Neymar Jr., Messi, and Paul Pogba for an epic match of Warzone Cup, available until December 23, 2022.
Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Wiki Guide
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a generally faithful remaster of the original 2008 PSP game. This guide serves well both for the original and for the Crisis Core remaster that was released in December, 2022. There are some changes between the two, which you can find here: Reunion Changes to the PSP Crisis Core.
Mystery Gift Codes and Events
Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The Somniel - Base Features and Facilities Guide
The Somniel is the new hub base area you will be able to explore between missions in Fire Emblem. This page includes an overview of all the different features and facilities you can unlock in the Somniel over the course of the game, and ways you can increase your bond or earn rewards.
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Yunaka is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A mysterious yet bright and cheery girl, not much is known about Yunaka other than her profession as a thief.
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
Port Asyton 3
The mission starts right away here so make sure to put all your units back in with Denam before deploying. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Ice Charm) Bonus Objective 3:...
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads
After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
Warzone 2 DMZ Building 21
Building 21 is an upcoming area in Warzone 2 DMZ. The Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes mention the introduction of this "hyper-dangerous new area", a "biological laboratory known as Building 21. The notes also hint at "mysterious new keys" arriving in Al Mazrah, which may lead to this new location.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Official Shipment Map Trailer
Get a look at the shipment map in this latest trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Deliver mayhem on this reimagined close-quarter classic plus more in the Season 01 Reloaded free content update, available now.
Will 2023 Be Nintendo's Best Year Ever? - NVC 641
It's the end of the year (almost), which means we can forget all about 2022 and point our gaze at what the future holds. With Tears of the Kingdom, the return of E3, and no sign of Metroid Prime 4 so far, could 2023 be the best the Nintendo Switch has ever had? We take your Nintendo predictions.
How to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – Showtimes and Streaming Status
Thanks in large part to its extraordinary visuals, Avatar ascended to the top of the box office to become the world's highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, 13 years later, James Cameron is taking moviegoers back to Pandora for a sequel that our Avatar: The Way of Water review called "a good old-fashioned Cameron blockbuster, full of filmmaking spectacle and heart."
