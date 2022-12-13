Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Cervical cancer burden remains high in many countries; scale-up needed to meet 2030 elimination target
There were over 600,000 new cases of cervical cancer and over 340,000 deaths worldwide in 2020, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Global Health journal. Although cervical cancer has decreased in many world regions over the past three decades—notably in Latin America, Asia, western Europe and North...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
MedicalXpress
Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking
An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.
MedicalXpress
Spain MPs back Europe's first paid 'menstrual leave'
Spanish lawmakers on Thursday voted through a bill granting paid medical leave to women who suffer from severe period pain, becoming the first European country to advance such legislation. Spain's left-wing government said the legislation—which passed its first reading by 190 votes in favour to 154 against and five abstentions—was...
MedicalXpress
New study shows the incidence of Parkinson's disease in the US is 50% higher than previous estimates
A new study reveals that the annual incidence of Parkinson's disease (PD) among older adults is 50% higher than current estimates of 60,000 diagnoses annually. The peer-reviewed study, which measured new cases of PD, or the number of people diagnosed with PD per year, was published in the scientific journal npj Parkinson's disease on December 15, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Three years into Covid, are we ready for the next pandemic?
Three years after the first COVID case was identified in China, preparations to stave off the next pandemic are starting to ramp up but far more needs to be done to avoid repeating past mistakes, experts told AFP. Last week the 194 member states of the World Health Organization agreed...
MedicalXpress
WTO postpones decision on Covid-linked patent waiver
World Trade Organization members agreed Friday to push back Saturday's deadline on whether to expand an agreed patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines to tests and treatments, drawing fierce criticism from NGOs. During the WTO's ministerial meeting in June, all 164 members finally agreed after two years of bruising negotiations to...
MedicalXpress
WHO eyes end to COVID and Mpox emergencies in 2023
The World Health Organization said Wednesday it hopes that COVID-19 and Mpox will no longer be public health emergencies in 2023 as both diseases end their most dangerous phase. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said one of the chief lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic was that countries had to respond...
MedicalXpress
UK nurses stage unprecedented walkout
UK nurses on Thursday staged an unprecedented one-day strike in a fight for better wages and working conditions, despite warnings patients could be put at risk. Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland stopped work from 0800 to 2000 GMT after rejecting a pay deal.
MedicalXpress
UK briefing: Racism is 'fundamental cause' of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minorities
Racism is the "fundamental cause" of COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy among ethnic minority groups, according to a newly published briefing from the Runnymede Trust and The University of Manchester's Center on the Dynamics of Ethnicity. During the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program in the U.K., explanations for the lower vaccination...
MedicalXpress
Fingerprint images have potential for predicting schizophrenia
Fingerprint images have potential as predictors of schizophrenia, according to a study published online Nov. 29 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Raymond Salvador, Ph.D., from the FIDMAG Germanes Hospitalàries Research Foundation in Barcelona, Spain, and colleagues built deep learning classification algorithms based on convolutional neural networks using a sample of fingerprints from 612 patients with a diagnosis of nonaffective psychosis and 844 healthy individuals. The general architecture of the network was chosen previously and then applied for building classification algorithms for patients versus controls based on single fingers and multi-input models.
MedicalXpress
From COVID-19 to the common cold: Scientists identify broadly-effective, infection-halting compound
Researchers at UBC's Life Sciences Institute have identified a compound that shows early promise at halting infections from a range of coronaviruses, including all variants of SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold. The findings, published this week in Molecular Biomedicine, reveal a potential path toward antiviral treatments that could be used...
MedicalXpress
Medic's death highlights COVID strain on China hospitals
The death of a young medical student in China ignited concern Thursday over the strain on the country's healthcare system as staff battle a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now saying...
MedicalXpress
Pandemic's many effects on older women documented
A new supplemental issue to The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, titled "The Impact, Experience, and Challenges of COVID-19: The Women's Health Initiative (WHI)," explores key areas on how older women initially responded to the threat of COVID-19, their concerns about the pandemic, and aspects of their prior health and well-being that may have influenced the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.
MedicalXpress
Drug discovery offers potential treatment for common kidney disease
A serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines, a new study shows. In a study in mice, scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI).
MedicalXpress
COVID restrictions may have contributed to increase in RSV infections
Annual spikes in infections from the respiratory syncytial virus—or RSV—are usually so predictable that "you can set your clock" by it, says Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) Daniel Weinberger. Normally a cold-weather epidemic, RSV usually spreads among young children, straining hospitals in...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID rehab program shows 'impressive results'
A rehabilitation program that helps people with long COVID reduce their symptoms and increase activity levels has shown "impressive" results, say scientists. It is based on a gradual or paced increase in a patient's physical activity. Before the start of the program, the people taking part in the program were...
