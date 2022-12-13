PennLive’s Fab Five wrestling teams in District 3 Class 3A: Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley lead wide-open field

Read full article on original website
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball stars for Dec. 16, 2022
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Friday’s games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Aiden Sallie, Big Spring – Sallie’s double-double, 25 points and 13 rebounds, helped the Bulldogs to a win over West Perry.
Brady Hofsass, Charlie Fortney pace Lower Dauphin boys basketball to victory over Red Land
Brady Hofsass and Charlie Fortney both hit double figures Friday night to lead the Lower Dauphin boys basketball team to a 36-31 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Red Land. Hofsass led the Falcons offensive attack with 12 points and Fortney added 10. Bryce Zeiders was the game-high scorer for...
West Perry wrestling shows dominance early in season
Wrestling season is back, and so are the Mustangs. On Dec. 3, West Perry attended the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic to start its season. The Mustangs left in eighth place, out of a total of 24 teams, with 94 points. After the first couple of opening rounds, Jackson Rush, Tucker...
Scenes from Trinity’s win over Boiling Springs
Trinity boys defeat Boiling Springs, 54-29, in high school basketball action at Boiling Springs, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022.
West Perry and Greenwood earn field hockey honors
Both West Perry and Greenwood field hockey teams continue to represent Perry County even after the post season tournaments. After the league awards, the PA High School Field Hockey Coaches Association (PSFHCA) announced its all-state players, as well as various academic awards. These teams come from field hockey players from...
Alexsa Frederick, Allison Yoder power West Perry past Big Spring in Colonial Division girls basketball
Alexsa Frederick scored 24 points and Allison Yoder added 19 as the West Perry girls basketball team defeated Big Spring, 56-42, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Mustangs (5-0) outscored the Bulldogs, 21-10, in the third quarter to break the game open. For Big Spring, Diana...
West Perry basketball dominates Perry County Tournament
For the second year in a row and 22nd time overall, the West Perry girls basketball team captured the Perry County Tournament, dispatching Susquenita 34-22 in the Dec. 11 Championship tilt. “This is a tournament that means something to all the (county) schools, alumni and community,” said Mustang skipper Mike...
Top Penn State portal target updates recruitment; Juice Scruggs accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an update on where the Lions stand with Kent State wideout Dante Cephas, plus confirmation on the eligibility plans of starting safety Juice Scruggs. Cephas has a long line of suitors as he looks to make a likely jump into the Power...
Lower Dauphin’s fourth quarter run takes down Red Land in girls basketball
Lower Dauphin outscored Red Land, 8-2, in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 27-23, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Divison game Friday night. Cayden Eismann scored all five of her points in the critical fourth quarter for the Falcons. Lauren Wahlers was Lower Dauphin’s high scorer with 11 points. Lower Dauphin is 3-2 on the season.
Balanced scoring attack powers Trinity girls basketball to a win over Boiling Springs
Eleven different Trinity girls baskeball players recorded points Friday night as the Shamrocks defeated Boiling Springs, 50-26, in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover contest. Trinity (2-3) raced out to a 10-point halftime lead and was never headed from there. Mandy Roman scored 11 points for the Shamrocks while Natalie Fried added 9.
Scenes from Trinity girls basketball hosting Allentown Central Catholic
Allentown Central Catholic defeated Trinity girls 33-18 in high school basketball action at Camp Hill, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022.
Milton Hershey girls basketball team defeats Hershey, 57-22
The Milton Hershey girls basketball team defeated Hershey, 57-22, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. Milton Hershey moves to 3-2 on the season while Hershey drops to 0-3.
Middletown boys edged Camp Hill 56-54 in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital showdown
In a spirited Mid-Penn Capital tilt, Middletown downed Camp Hill 56-54 Friday. The Blue Raiders led 28-18 at the intermission and withstood a strong second-half push by the Lions to escape with the win. Mason Blazer paced the Raiders with 20 points. Teammate Tyson Leach finished the contest with 12...
Shippensburg girls basketball cruises past Gettysburg in Mid-Penn Colonial tilt
Shippensburg jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Greyhounds picked up a convincing 61-22 divisional win against Gettysburg Friday. The Greyhounds led 35-11 by halftime and didn’t let the Warriors get back into contention. Acasia Beam netted 14 points in the victory. Teammate Ryleigh...
Mia Libby’s 18 points paces Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball to victory over James Buchanan
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team ran its record to 4-0 Friday night, sparked by 18 points from Mia Libby en route to a 56-44 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James. Greencastle-Antrim jumped to an early leader and fought off James Buchanan runs in both the third and fourth quarters...
Third-quarter rally propels Palmyra boys basketball past Mifflin County
Palmyra used a decisive third-quarter rally to build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t relinquish in a 52-41 victory over Mifflin County Friday. The Cougars led by just one point at the intermission, but a 20-6 third-quarter run gave them a 15 points lead that they wouldn’t squander.
Ryan Shaffer’s 21 points lead Waynesboro to Colonial Division victory over Northern
The Waynesboro boys basketball team remained unbeaten Friday night following a 21-point performance by Ryan Shaffer that lifted the Warriors to a 43-29 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Northern. Waynesboro broke open a close game by outscoring the Polar Bears, 13-3, in the third quarter. Gavin Moyer was the...
