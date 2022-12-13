EDO Names Paramount & 20th Century Vet Steve Siskind As GM, Studio Analytics

Former Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox executive Steve Siskind has been tapped as the General Manager, Studio Analytics of EDO , Inc.

Siskind will spearhead EDO’s strategic partnerships with movie studios and streaming services, delivering the real-time data and insights they need to make timely, high-stakes decisions on how to best market their latest releases.

Siskind’s resume includes more than two decades of working on notable pics including The Wolf of Wall Street, Selma, Transformers, Iron Man, the Star Trek and Indiana Jones franchises. The exec is known for his vast knowledge in streaming and theatrical models, market strategy, creative optimization, and advertising effectiveness to EDO.

“We’re lucky to have one of the movie industry’s sharpest and most respected marketing minds in Steve leading our studio analytics business,” said Kevin Krim, EDO President & CEO. “Steve’s experience will reinforce our core strength in entertainment, working alongside industry leader Derek McLay and the rest of our great team and delivering our studio clients a continued edge by unlocking real-time intelligence with our predictive outcomes platform.”

“I am thrilled to join the amazing EDO team that Kevin has assembled,” said Siskind. “I am passionate about the intersection of creativity and placement. The chance to help clients measure and optimize campaigns aligns perfectly with my own personal mission to ensure that content is fully served.”

“Steve brings valuable media savvy to the job. I’m excited to work with him in his new role as EDO continues to advance the all-important measurement of media effectiveness,” added Josh Goldstine, President of Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros.

Following an $80 million strategic growth investment from Shamrock Capital in April, EDO has ramped up its hiring of industry talent with backgrounds at top companies like P&G, Oracle, Interpublic Group, Activision, Xandr and more.

Founded in 2015 by Edward Norton and Dr. Daniel Nadler with the aim to bring pioneering data science to media, entertainment, and advertising, today EDO has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and counts Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures, Paramount, Discovery, Fox, CBS, Univision, Subway, Royal Caribbean, New Balance, Nissan, SoFi, TaylorMade, Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, and Patron among its client base.