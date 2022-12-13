ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDO Names Paramount & 20th Century Vet Steve Siskind As GM, Studio Analytics

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 3 days ago
Former Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox executive Steve Siskind has been tapped as the General Manager, Studio Analytics of EDO , Inc.

Siskind will spearhead EDO’s strategic partnerships with movie studios and streaming services, delivering the real-time data and insights they need to make timely, high-stakes decisions on how to best market their latest releases.

Siskind’s resume includes more than two decades of working on notable pics including The Wolf of Wall Street, Selma, Transformers, Iron Man, the Star Trek and Indiana Jones franchises. The exec is known for his vast knowledge in streaming and theatrical models, market strategy, creative optimization, and advertising effectiveness to EDO.

“We’re lucky to have one of the movie industry’s sharpest and most respected marketing minds in Steve leading our studio analytics business,” said Kevin Krim, EDO President & CEO. “Steve’s experience will reinforce our core strength in entertainment, working alongside industry leader Derek McLay and the rest of our great team and delivering our studio clients a continued edge by unlocking real-time intelligence with our predictive outcomes platform.”

“I am thrilled to join the amazing EDO team that Kevin has assembled,” said Siskind. “I am passionate about the intersection of creativity and placement. The chance to help clients measure and optimize campaigns aligns perfectly with my own personal mission to ensure that content is fully served.”

“Steve brings valuable media savvy to the job. I’m excited to work with him in his new role as EDO continues to advance the all-important measurement of media effectiveness,” added Josh Goldstine, President of Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros.

Following an $80 million strategic growth investment from Shamrock Capital in April, EDO has ramped up its hiring of industry talent with backgrounds at top companies like P&G, Oracle, Interpublic Group, Activision, Xandr and more.

Founded in 2015 by Edward Norton and Dr. Daniel Nadler with the aim to bring pioneering data science to media, entertainment, and advertising, today EDO has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and counts Warner Bros., NBCUniversal,  Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures, Paramount, Discovery, Fox, CBS, Univision, Subway, Royal Caribbean, New Balance, Nissan, SoFi, TaylorMade, Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, and Patron among its client base.

‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives

It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
Rita Wilson Talks Oscar-Qualifying ‘A Man Called Otto’ Song, Plans For New Production Company Artistic Films, First Collaboration With Wes Anderson On ‘Asteroid City’ & More

It’s been a productive and exciting time for Rita Wilson — the esteemed actress, producer and singer-songwriter who has returned this awards season with her third Oscar-qualifying original song.  The tune, “Til You’re Home,” was written for Sony’s upcoming drama A Man Called Otto, based on Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel A Man Called Ove, which had previously been adapted into an Academy Award-nominated Swedish feature of the same name. Wilson wrote the piece with David Hodges and performed it with Sebastián Yatra, the Colombian artist best known for his work on Disney’s Encanto — also producing the pic as the first...
Peter Bart: James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Movies Represent Titanic Commitment In A Changing World

When James Cameron delivered Avatar in 2009, none of us quite grasped that this was not a movie but a constellation of movies – one that will represent a multibillion-dollar investment in the coming years. One iteration is even booked for 2028. Lesser filmmakers may think from film to film, but Cameron thinks cross-generational. Not since 1928 when Mickey Rooney committed to 34 Andy Hardy movies and shorts has anyone contemplated this sort of longevity (OK, a dubious analogy). In 1972, Francis Coppola famously announced that, from a filmmaker’s standpoint, sequels suggest a creative void. Even Cameron himself once agreed, pointing out,...
‘The Rookie’s Kanoa Goo Boards Indie ’Chaperone‘; Abramorama Acquires ‘Remember This‘ Starring David Strathairn; Gravitas Acquires Rob Riggle-Hosted Environmental Pic ‘Plastic Earth’ – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Kanoa Goo (The Rookie) has signed on to star in the indie Chaperone, written and to be directed by Zoë Eisenberg in her solo feature debut. The film going into production in Hawai’i in early 2023 follows a 29-year-old woman alienated by friends and family for her lack of ambition. While struggling beneath the judgment of her peers, she finds a dangerous acceptance in a bright 18-year-old boy who mistakes her for a fellow student. Goo will play the protagonist’s half-brother and close friend, Vik, with Mitzi Akaha (Bashira), Laird Akeo (Paradise City), Jessica Jade Andres (Don’t Worry, He Won’t...
Sci-Fi Medical Drama From Joshua Troke, Mickey Fisher & Justin Lin Set At NBC With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a script commitment with penalty to an untitled sci-fi medical drama from Joshua Troke (Good Sam), Extant and Reverie creator Mickey Fisher, Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal. Written and executive produced by Troke, the Untitled Joshua Troke Project follows the hardworking team of doctors caring for the pioneering residents and thrill-seeking visitors on the United States’ first lunar colony. Fisher supervises and serves as executive producer. Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula executive produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Troke is...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Harry and Meghan’: Duke Of Sussex Claims Palace Issued Joint False Statement & Says William “Screamed And Shouted” At Him

Netflix’s second tranche of episodes from its Harry and Meghan doc have dropped and the allegations keep on coming. Among the most explosive moments is when Prince Harry claims his brother Prince William screamed and shouted at him at a family crisis meeting at Sandringham in 2020. The meeting, to discuss Harry and Meghan’s plans to step away from some royal duties, was held hours before the Royal Family issued a joint statement he claims was issued without his approval. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true, and...
Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 43 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: This story reveals details from the Survivor finale. Talk about a Christmas gift: Mike “Gabler” Gabler, a 51-year-old heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas, won Season 43 of Survivor. And he vowed to give all of his winnings to charity. Host Jeff Probst revealed the winner in the jungles of Fiji, not in a Los Angeles soundstage in front of a studio audience. Even the aftershow took place minutes after Gabler’s win was announced. Cassidy Clark, a 26-year-old designer from Plano, Texas, came in second and Owen Knight, a 30-year-old college admissions director from Bethesda, Maryland, was third. Gabler vowed to...
TEXAS STATE
International Disruptors: Isidoor Roebers And Lea Fels From Netflix Doc Series ‘Human Playground’ Producer Scenery Talk Banijay Tie-Up, Creative Business Models And Streaming

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we’re talking with Isidoor Roebers and Lea Fels, partners at Dutch doc producer Scenery, a joint venture with Banijay Benelux that has served up artistic but commercial unscripted projects for everyone from local public broadcaster NPO to Netflix and Prime Video. Scenery has been one of the Benelux region’s most influential documentary producers for several years, and now it is moving beyond its core Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg operations and into the UK...
Henry Cavill To Star In & EP ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Film & TV Franchise As Amazon Studios Acquires Rights To Games Workshop Brand

Amazon Studios has made it official, confirming that it has secured global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 game from Games Workshop for Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) to star in and executive produce the franchise across all Amazon Studios productions. The agreement encompasses rights to the universe across TV series, film and likely games and animation. Related Story Henry Cavill Is Not Returning To ‘The Witcher’ Following DC Exit As Superman Related Story Henry Cavill Circling 'Warhammer 40,000' At Amazon Studios Related Story Henry Cavill Confirms Exit As Superman: "My Turn To Wear The Cape Has Passed" Since launching nearly 40 years ago, the Warhammer brand has...
Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital After On-Set Medical Emergency – Report

Sharon Osbourne fell ill on the set of a paranormal television shoot Friday night in Santa Paula, Calif., and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The report by TMZ said the 70-year-old Osbourne was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, a location once featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventurers. There was no information on whether she was on-camera when the incident occurred. The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ. The incident happened around 6:30 PM on Friday and transported Osbourne to the hospital. Her identity was confirmed by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Agular. Deadline will update the story on Osbourne’s condition as more details become available. More from DeadlineBBC Brings Back 'The Osbournes' With 'Home To Roost' Following Iconic Family's Return To The UKSharon Osbourne Shares Covid Sick Bed Photo, Has A Word For The VirusSharon Osbourne To Headline Docuseries For Fox NationBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet Gallery
SANTA PAULA, CA
Sofia Escallon Joins Curate Management As Partner As Company Acquires Her Banner Zipa Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Britton Rizzio’s boutique management firm Curate Management, focused on creators in film and TV, has announced its acquisition of Zipa Entertainment, the Mexico City-based management company founded by Sofia Escallon. Escallon now joins Curate as a Partner, and will spearhead the company’s efforts to expand internationally. Zipa’s focus on bilingual and bi-cultural showrunners, writers and directors working in Latin America, with the potential to cross over to other markets, broadens Curate’s value proposition and significantly increases its scope of representation. Its clients include such prominent creators as Fernanda Eguiarte, whose show La Flor Más Bella, co-created with comedian Michelle Rodriguez,...
United Ukrainian Ballet Company The Focus Of Feature Doc ‘Front Row’ From Banijay-Backed ‘Human Playground’ Indie Scenery

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch docs indie Scenery is lining up a feature about a Ukrainian refugee ballet company. The doc, Front Row, is currently shooting across Europe as the company performs its special dance performance ‘Giselle’ in cities such as London and Paris. Dutch filmmaker Miriam Guttman, whose three-parter Seeds of Deceit was part of the Official Selection at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is directing. No partners are involved at this stage, and the plan is to shoot more footage and release the doc at festivals in 2024. Should Ukraine capital Kiev become safer, the company will perform there but Ukraine remains locked in battle with...
Rashidi Hendrix Joins As New Partner At Independent Artists Media (IAM)

EXCLUSIVE: Rashidi Hendrix has joined Independent Artists Media (IAM) as a partner.  Hendrix brings with him a roster of established and emerging television/feature writer & director clients including Ron McCants (Cross, Chicago Fire), Christopher Moore (End of the Road), Kiki McKnight (Bad Dad Rehab), Angele Cooper (Dating Covid), Chris Thompson (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Naren Henry (screenwriter of Red Thread and winner of the MGM/Black List writer competition), horror podcast creator turned writer Tonia Ransom (Nightlight), award winning director Colin Costello (Storage), actor/director Reagan Gomez (Queen Sugar) and actor/comedian Eva Evans.  Prior to joining IAM, Hendrix built his roster of clients...
David Fincher Set For Honorary Cesar Award; BFI & Film4 Launch £90,000 Short Film Fund; Liev Schreiber Boards Ukraine Doc; Mipdoc 2023 Expanded For 25th Anniversary; Mediawan & Atlantique Set Pegasus Scandal Series; Swixer Hires Giulio Musi — Global Briefs

David Fincher To Receive Honorary Cesar AwardDavid Fincher is to receive an Honorary Award at this year’s Cesar Awards. The primary French awards show will fete the Gone Girl filmmaker at its 2023 ceremony on February 24 at the Olympia in Paris. The awards body described Fincher as an “outstanding technician” and “a true visionary.” Awarded since 1976, previous Honorary Cesar Award winners include Robert Redford, Penelope Cruz, and George Clooney. The nominees for the 48th César Awards will be announced on January 25. BFI And Film4 Launch New £90,000 Short Film FundThe BFI and Film4 have partnered on Future Takes,...
Deadline

