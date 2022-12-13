ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
John Cena ( Peacemaker ) and Jason Momoa ( Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros ., Deadline can confirm.

Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn ( Brightburn ) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC.

Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker , having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad . Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre Morel’s action-comedy Freelance , Clay Tarver’s Vacation Friends sequel Honeymoon Friends and Peter Farrelly’s comedy Ricky Stanicky .

Momoa has previously worked with Warner Bros. on Aquaman and its sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which is slated for release on December 25, 2023, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar winner, Dune . The actor has also recently starred in the Western The Last Manhunt , Netflix’s fantasy pic Slumberland and Apple TV+’s See and will next be seen in Universal’s Fast X .

News of Killer Vacation was first reported by Variety. Cena is repped by WME, Intenta Management and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole; Momoa by WME and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; and Mark and Brian Gunn by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

