Read full article on original website
Related
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Train strikes vehicle in Kanawha County, one person injured
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers in Kanawha County report one person was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle was struck by a train. Dispatchers said the crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. on Crown Hill Drive. The incident has temporarily closed portions of MacCorkle Avenue as emergency crews work to...
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511. West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division […]
wchstv.com
No injuries reported after school bus rear-ended by vehicle in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — No injuries were reported after a school bus was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Putnam County. The crash was reported near Cow Creek Road and Spring Road in the Hurricane area, Putnam County dispatchers said. A school bus with kids onboard was...
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One westbound I-64 lane still closed after crane goes over hillside
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:45 a.m., 12/15/22. Dispatchers said one westbound lane remains closed Thursday morning after a crane went over a hillside in Cabell County. The incident was reported Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit. ORIGINAL STORY. Dispatchers in Cabell County report a crane went...
Man accused of murder in Cabell County, West Virginia, acquitted of all charges
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in May 2021 was acquitted of all charges. Carl Rose, Jr. was in court in Cabell County. Rose was accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife […]
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
VIDEO: Man caught on camera breaking into West Virginia emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on camera breaking into a tower site that belongs to Wayne County Emergency Services. It happened on November 26 at the site on Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow. Troopers believe that the person or people responsible were trying to […]
Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on […]
WSAZ
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
wklw.com
One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash
One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
West Virginia man pleads guilty in relation to Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Dunbar man pleaded guilty in relation to a June shooting outside a business in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. Jamon L. Woodson, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says Woodson knew he could not possess ammunition due to […]
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
Man charged after elderly person carjacked in Charleston, West Virginia, leads to police chase
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022, at 10:43 a.m.): The Charleston Police Department has identified a man accused in a carjacking Tuesday, Dec. 13 as Shannon Rogers, 45, of Charleston. Rogers faces charges of Grand Larceny Auto and Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, police say. According to the CPD, officers responded to the One Stop at 129 Lee […]
wchstv.com
WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
wchstv.com
Man charged in carjacking, police chase in Charleston; more details released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:57 a.m. 12/14/22. Kanawha County court records said a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle at a Charleston convenience store with a man inside led police on a wild pursuit, cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, running red lights and hitting speeds up to 100 mph.
Comments / 0