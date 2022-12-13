ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

WSAZ

One taken to hospital after house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
POCA, WV
wklw.com

One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash

One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

