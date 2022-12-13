ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Parents of Christian Glass attend first court appearance of accused killers

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjrSL_0jhQTKnC00

Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies appear in court after Christian Glass' death 04:04

Former Clear Creek County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Buen and Former Clear Creek County Sheriff's Sergeant Kyle Gould stood before a judge Monday morning in Clear Creek County, with Christian Glass's parents sitting behind them in the courtroom. Both Buen and Gould are facing preliminary charges in the death of Glass; Gould on negligent homicide charges, and Buen on murder charges.

Former Clear Creek sheriff's deputy, left, and former Sgt. Kyle Gould have been indicted for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass in Silver Plume earlier this year. Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

The hearing itself was mostly procedural, planning the next meeting and making sure the case was progressing the way it should, and setting up the next court appearance on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m.

But for Simon and Sally Glass, this was the first moment they saw the men responsible for their son's death. They packed the courtroom benches with friends and family, all wearing pink.

"It's Christian's favorite color," the Glasses said in an interview after the hearing. "It's a reminder of him and something about him, he always wore pink shirts whenever he had to do weddings or funerals, or graduations, that was his thing,"

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum explained the grand jury which made the initial indictments could have more on the way.

"It is possible that there could be more with regards to what the grand jury is doing right now," she said Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mk9cj_0jhQTKnC00
Bodycam footage shows Christian Glass, 22, before a deputy or deputies shot and killed him in Silver Plume on June 10, 2022. Cleer Creak Sheriff's Office

That's something the Glass family is counting on.

"We really hope that everyone involved was held accountable. I know there are charges against two of them but we hope they all are accountable eventually."

"It's just inexcusable, they have got to be held accountable, it is so important for us, other parents in Colorado, it is just essential that this can not stand, it has to be dealt with. "

"It is a crime, failure to intervene, watching a bully committing a crime, they had a duty to say stop, and no one did."

Bodycam video from the night of June 10 and the morning of June 11 in Silver Plume shows several deputies open fire on Glass, 22, whose car had broken down. Glass was born in New Zealand to a New Zealander dad and British mom. He was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis and was scared of the deputies that responded.

McCollum explained the reasoning behind the use of a grand jury in this case.

"The grand jury is used for multiple different reasons, one of them is to obtain a fair and impartial perception of the members of this community, we have four counties, our grand jury is made up of all four of those counties, and while the DA's office might have a certain mindset, we have to listen to what the residents of the community think."

