Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
'Baby Bond' proposal would benefit nearly half of all WA newborns
The wealth gap in Washington state continues to grow. A report by the group Prosperity Now says households of color are 1.5 times more likely to have zero, or less than zero, net worth than white households. That can put the children of those families at a lifelong disadvantage they can rarely make up.
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Inslee defends lack of tax relief in proposed biennial budget
(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee defended the absence of any tax relief for the middle class in his proposed 2023 – 2025 budget, saying that Washington has a different tax structure and spending needs than do other states. Inslee’s proposed budget, released Dec. 14, will...
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spend on the provision of abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023 — 2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature...
Progressive groups applaud including capital gains tax in Inslee’s proposed budget
(The Center Square) – Proponents of the disputed capital gains income tax defended inclusion of projected revenue from the tax in Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget that he announced Wednesday afternoon. The tax is slated to go into effect in January, but...
Legislator wants to pay inmates minimum wage for prison jobs
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state of Washington saves millions by paying inmates pennies per hour for work done behind bars. A state legislator wants to start paying inmates minimum wage for prison jobs. Inmates are paid to work in prison kitchens, they build office furniture and assemble eyeglasses. According...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Tacoma Daily Index
New law requires job postings to include how much positions pay
TUMWATER — A new state law taking effect Jan. 1 requires employers to include specific wage or salary details and a description of benefits when they post a job opportunity. To make sure businesses know exactly what’s required, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is rolling out detailed information and examples, and has published a new policy to help employers meet the new standard.
Inslee proposes billions for housing, would need voter OK
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending during the next two years prioritize housing, including an effort to quickly build thousands of units that would require the OK from Washington voters. The governor’s proposed budget would spend $70 billion over two years starting in...
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming
Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
KOMO News
Walmart could pay Washington state $62.6 million for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Walmart must pay $62.6 million to Washington state as part of a lawsuit settlement over the toll of opioids if a combined 43 states and 85% of local governments join the resolution. If approved, the money will be split between state, county and city governments similar to...
$5 million grant going toward services for homeless youth in rural Washington counties
SEATTLE — New funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward programs for over 13,000 kids and teens in Washington with unstable housing. Washington’s Office of Homeless Youth was created in 2015 to help combat homelessness among kids and teens. The more than...
WOLF
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access
OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
Chronicle
Owner of Grays Harbor County Natural Gas Power Plant Sues State Over of Carbon-Pricing Law
The privately owned operator of a natural gas power plant in Grays Harbor County is challenging the constitutionality of the state's Climate Commitment Act, which seeks to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions — in part — by putting a price on some of the pollution. Chicago-based Invenergy...
Counties release recount results in 3rd Congressional District race between Gluesenkamp Perez, Kent
Several counties have released the results of their recounts in the race between Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Cowlitz County, which held its recount Wednesday, found one additional vote for Gluesenkamp Perez and one vote for Kent. Clark County, which had...
'White supremacy': Presentation at Inslee Equity Summit damns objectivity, individualism
(The Center Square) – During Washington’s “2022 Governor’s Equity Summit,” the action director of the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave the controversial PowerPoint presentation, "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice." The presentation began with a “land acknowledgement,” stating “we are on the traditional homelands of the Puyallup Tribe.” The acknowledgement then acknowledged that this admission is but “one small step toward...
Chronicle
Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington
Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
beckersasc.com
Washington hospital to discontinue cardiology services due to staffing, supply costs
Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs, according to a Dec. 13 report from NBC Right Now. Astria Health launched its cardiology line in 2014, and has served hundreds of patients in the...
Tri-City Herald
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0