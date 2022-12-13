ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

'Baby Bond' proposal would benefit nearly half of all WA newborns

The wealth gap in Washington state continues to grow. A report by the group Prosperity Now says households of color are 1.5 times more likely to have zero, or less than zero, net worth than white households. That can put the children of those families at a lifelong disadvantage they can rarely make up.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Legislator wants to pay inmates minimum wage for prison jobs

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state of Washington saves millions by paying inmates pennies per hour for work done behind bars. A state legislator wants to start paying inmates minimum wage for prison jobs. Inmates are paid to work in prison kitchens, they build office furniture and assemble eyeglasses. According...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma Daily Index

New law requires job postings to include how much positions pay

TUMWATER — A new state law taking effect Jan. 1 requires employers to include specific wage or salary details and a description of benefits when they post a job opportunity. To make sure businesses know exactly what’s required, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is rolling out detailed information and examples, and has published a new policy to help employers meet the new standard.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming

Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
WASHINGTON STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
WASHINGTON STATE
WOLF

Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access

OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

'White supremacy': Presentation at Inslee Equity Summit damns objectivity, individualism

(The Center Square) – During Washington’s “2022 Governor’s Equity Summit,” the action director of the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave the controversial PowerPoint presentation, "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice." The presentation began with a “land acknowledgement,” stating “we are on the traditional homelands of the Puyallup Tribe.” The acknowledgement then acknowledged that this admission is but “one small step toward...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington

Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy