Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
foxbaltimore.com
Underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Wind down your weekend with a hilarious underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. The ever funny T.K. Kirkland shares more about his shows.
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ
BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
'Own Baltimore History:' Tupac's Teenage Home In Maryland Listed For Sale At $179K
A piece of hip-hop history can be had in the heart of Charm City as legendary rapper Tupac Shakur’s childhood home in Baltimore sits on the market waiting for the right buyer to come along. Redfin has listed Shakur’s home in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue (also known...
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
Rash Field Park at Inner Harbor to get beach, gardens, more open space
Baltimore's Rash Field Park, a popular open space at the Inner Harbor, is about to get bigger and better. Community leaders announced Phase II of the park's reconstruction
Washington City Paper
“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves
Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
honeygrow restaurant to open in Owings Mills and Arundel Mills
The salad-and-stir-fry fast-casual chain called honeygrow will open stores in Owings Mills and at Arundel Mills Mall, as it continues to expand in Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick
Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
wypr.org
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp
School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.
Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket
HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. “It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers,” he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one The post Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lanes reopened on BW Parkway after tractor trailer overturns
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday. U.S. Park Police shut down all southbound lanes past MD-201 near Kenilworth Avenue because of the crash. All lanes have reopened as of 8 a.m. Park Police were called to the crash scene...
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
Wbaltv.com
Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub
What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
WBAL Radio
Scott says it's 'getting to be a little ridiculous' regarding the revolving door of arrests to being released
Mayor Brandon Scott told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday that the police are doing their job by arresting people, but that it's up to the state's attorney's office and judges in the city to make sure those people stop going through the revolving door that allows them back out on the street as soon as they're arrested.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as Maryland braces for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- A significant ice storm is taking aim at Maryland.Your First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as an Alert Day because of slick conditions making for a problematic commute.Find local school closures and delays here.The main form of winter weather will be freezing rain. Please use extra caution as roads may appear wet but actually be icy.Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.Plan for patchy ice in the Baltimore area to more widespread slick conditions further north and west.The highest ice totals will be in...
