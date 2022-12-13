ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTVM

Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
95.3 The Bear

Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
Alabama Now

Suspect arrested in Interstate road rage shooting

Police have made an arrest in the Thursday road rage shooting on an Alabama stretch of Interstate 65. The shooting happened at approximately 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the U.S. 31 exit. Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect or the pending...
wbrc.com

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
ASHVILLE, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
wbhm.org

Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?

Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
VALLEY, AL
April Killian

Opinion | Concealed Carry: Why A Woman Should Think Twice About Carrying A Gun In Her Purse

This is an opinion article. Please consult your local law enforcement agency for current gun laws in your state and/or local area. Alabama is officially becoming a "Constitutional Carry" state as of January 1, 2023. This means that a state issued gun permit from the Sheriff's Office will no longer be required for a legal gun owner 21 years or older in Alabama to carry a firearm concealed on their person or in their vehicle. This new law makes it easier than ever for women to carry a weapon on their person for self protection - but, how that weapon is carried can sometimes defeat the whole purpose of having one. For example, a lot of women naturally choose to carry their firearm where they carry everything else: in their purse. While concealment in a purse may seem like the most logical choice, it can often be one of the worst - even with the specially made conceal carry handbags. I am pro-gun myself and pro-concealed carry for women, especially - but I'm also of the mindset that if you can't carry safely and responsibly as a woman, you shouldn't carry at all. Please take a look at the following scenarios about concealed carry and why a woman should think twice about carrying a gun in her purse. 
FOX54 News

Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
AL.com

Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service

From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Ward named Miss Alabama Elementary

Hazel Ward was recently crowned Miss Alabama Elementary second-third grade. She will represent Eva School and the state of Alabama in the national competition this summer.

