Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Local agencies receive $48 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — 18 Alabama agencies, including Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties, Inc. shared nearly $48 million in grants to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will help the groups provide emergency funding to help low-income...
WAAY-TV
Suspect behind hoax active shooter threats in North Alabama could face charges in multiple states
A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time. Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terroristic threat charge. That's a Class C felony. Swafford said if the person accountable is caught,...
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
Suspect arrested in Interstate road rage shooting
Police have made an arrest in the Thursday road rage shooting on an Alabama stretch of Interstate 65. The shooting happened at approximately 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the U.S. 31 exit. Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect or the pending...
Alabama teen who dropped dead at high school had four drugs in system
An Alabama teen who dropped dead last month at his high school while four friends also fell ill, but survived, had multiple drugs in his system when he died, police and school officials said Wednesday. The dead teen was identified as Trumaine Mitchell, 16. His identity was not publicly released...
wbrc.com
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
wvtm13.com
Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
Alabama personnel board orders prison guard charged in inmate’s death to be reinstated
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A state personnel board has ruled that a corrections officer who was charged with being involved in the death of an inmate earlier this year in central Alabama should be reinstated in the Alabama Department of Corrections. On Nov. 16, the Personnel Board of the State of Alabama issued an order […]
Alabama schools receive ‘active shooter’ phone calls; police say all were hoaxes
Several schools across Alabama received fake “active shooter” phone calls on Tuesday, state media reported. WKRG-TV reported police agencies in several areas of their coverage area responded to the schools and determined they were hoaxes. Some of the schools went on what they referenced as a “soft” lockdown...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Alabama Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - a 24 Month Extension - In Order to Fly
Alabama residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That is what is needed in order to board a plane in the U.S. at that time.
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
Opinion | Concealed Carry: Why A Woman Should Think Twice About Carrying A Gun In Her Purse
This is an opinion article. Please consult your local law enforcement agency for current gun laws in your state and/or local area. Alabama is officially becoming a "Constitutional Carry" state as of January 1, 2023. This means that a state issued gun permit from the Sheriff's Office will no longer be required for a legal gun owner 21 years or older in Alabama to carry a firearm concealed on their person or in their vehicle. This new law makes it easier than ever for women to carry a weapon on their person for self protection - but, how that weapon is carried can sometimes defeat the whole purpose of having one. For example, a lot of women naturally choose to carry their firearm where they carry everything else: in their purse. While concealment in a purse may seem like the most logical choice, it can often be one of the worst - even with the specially made conceal carry handbags. I am pro-gun myself and pro-concealed carry for women, especially - but I'm also of the mindset that if you can't carry safely and responsibly as a woman, you shouldn't carry at all. Please take a look at the following scenarios about concealed carry and why a woman should think twice about carrying a gun in her purse.
Alabama severe weather school closings, early dismissals Wednesday, Dec. 14
ACCEL Academy (Mobile) - Middle school dismissing at 12:45 p.m., high school dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Bullock County schools - Elementary school dismissing at 1 p.m., middle school at 1:15 p.m., high school at 1:30 p.m. Choctaw County schools - PreK dismissing at 11 a.m., all other grades dismissing...
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service
From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
Hartselle Enquirer
Ward named Miss Alabama Elementary
Hazel Ward was recently crowned Miss Alabama Elementary second-third grade. She will represent Eva School and the state of Alabama in the national competition this summer.
Comments / 0