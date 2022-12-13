Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’, in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
wbrc.com
Businesses encouraged to take part in Shelby Co. Chamber survey
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years, business owners and top managers have had the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion through a survey on what they think Shelby County’s economy will look like in the upcoming year. That survey is back. The Shelby County...
wbrc.com
Dog flu cases see sharp decline in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In August, Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic was treating hundreds of dogs a day for canine influenza. Now they are down to seeing one or two a week. Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Martin said the decline is due to herd immunity and flu vaccinations. “With the dog flu,...
wbrc.com
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
12 of our favorite things we ate in Birmingham in 2022
Before we say goodbye to 2022, though, we’ve put together this quick list of 12 of our favorite dishes that we ate in Birmingham this year – one for each month of the year. Our list includes everything from pork belly to peach toast, bone marrow to blackened...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Bluestone Coke to pay $925k for air pollution in Birmingham
A Jefferson County judge has signed off on a settlement agreement between the health department and Bluestone Coke in Birmingham. Under the terms of the consent decree, Bluestone Coke will pay a $925,000 fine to the Jefferson County Department of Health for air pollution violations at the facility in North Birmingham.
Magic City Toy Drive brings joy to families in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many Birmingham families are in need this holiday season and for several, Santa came early today. This year’s Magic City Toy Drive helped to provide Christmas for hundreds. The joy in the atmosphere was second to none for those giving and receiving today. CBS42 spoke with several who say this toy […]
wbrc.com
Republic Services to start weekly bulk trash pickup in Chelsea
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years now, Republic Services provided bulk trash pickup for the city of Chelsea residents once per quarter. Now, starting the first week of January, they will begin a weekly service. When bulk trash pick up was once per quarter, it would require Republic Services...
alreporter.com
Birmingham awards $850K for economic development
More than $850,000 in funds aimed at economically improving the city of Birmingham were awarded to local organizations by city officials, according to a statement from the Birmingham Mayor’s Office. The funds, moved through the Building Opportunities for Lasting Development project, or BOLD Program, will be specifically allocated for...
C.M. Newton Classic – a ‘slam dunk’ for Birmingham economic development
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two top 15 college basketball teams are set to tip off Saturday right here in Birmingham as Gonzaga takes on Alabama. City leaders say the sold-out game is a slam dunk to continue development and growth for Birmingham and beyond. It’s all part of the second annual C.M. Newton Classic to […]
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
Magic City Grille among historic Birmingham properties acquired by New Orleans firm
A New Orleans real estate and development company has acquired two historic downtown Birmingham properties. Kupperman Companies is entering the Alabama market with the purchase of 2400 First Avenue North, and 2201 to 2205 Third Avenue North, for undisclosed amounts. The First Avenue North property, built in 1903, is a...
Bham Now
John’s City Diner mac and cheese declared best in Alabama by Tasting Table
The Tasting Table, a well-known modern food media site, just announced the best mac & cheese in each state. Local Birmingham restaurant, John’s City Diner, has won it for the state of Alabama and we aren’t surprised. Continue reading to find out how they came up with this all-time mac and cheese recipe.
Bham Now
Get a new style for your natural hair at these 5 Birmingham hair salons
You’ve gotten your Christmas presents, holidays groceries and decorations, but have you chosen your holiday look? The holiday season comes with a new hairdo. Here are 5 Birmingham hair salons that’ll take your natural hair to the next level. 1. Swoope Hair Natural Hair Lounge. Swoope Hair Natural...
Magic City Grille owner ‘in the dark’ about future of beloved restaurant
The home of Birmingham’s beloved Magic City Grille may have a new owner, but what the future of the restaurant may be is, at the moment, unclear. Kupperman Companies of New Orleans recently bought the building, at 2201 to 2205 Third Avenue North, for an undisclosed amount, as part of a move into the Alabama real estate market.
