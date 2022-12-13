ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’, in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Businesses encouraged to take part in Shelby Co. Chamber survey

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years, business owners and top managers have had the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion through a survey on what they think Shelby County’s economy will look like in the upcoming year. That survey is back. The Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Dog flu cases see sharp decline in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In August, Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic was treating hundreds of dogs a day for canine influenza. Now they are down to seeing one or two a week. Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Martin said the decline is due to herd immunity and flu vaccinations. “With the dog flu,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Columbiana PD announces death of officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
COLUMBIANA, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bluestone Coke to pay $925k for air pollution in Birmingham

A Jefferson County judge has signed off on a settlement agreement between the health department and Bluestone Coke in Birmingham. Under the terms of the consent decree, Bluestone Coke will pay a $925,000 fine to the Jefferson County Department of Health for air pollution violations at the facility in North Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Magic City Toy Drive brings joy to families in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many Birmingham families are in need this holiday season and for several, Santa came early today. This year’s Magic City Toy Drive helped to provide Christmas for hundreds. The joy in the atmosphere was second to none for those giving and receiving today. CBS42 spoke with several who say this toy […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Republic Services to start weekly bulk trash pickup in Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For several years now, Republic Services provided bulk trash pickup for the city of Chelsea residents once per quarter. Now, starting the first week of January, they will begin a weekly service. When bulk trash pick up was once per quarter, it would require Republic Services...
CHELSEA, AL
alreporter.com

Birmingham awards $850K for economic development

More than $850,000 in funds aimed at economically improving the city of Birmingham were awarded to local organizations by city officials, according to a statement from the Birmingham Mayor’s Office. The funds, moved through the Building Opportunities for Lasting Development project, or BOLD Program, will be specifically allocated for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get a new style for your natural hair at these 5 Birmingham hair salons

You’ve gotten your Christmas presents, holidays groceries and decorations, but have you chosen your holiday look? The holiday season comes with a new hairdo. Here are 5 Birmingham hair salons that’ll take your natural hair to the next level. 1. Swoope Hair Natural Hair Lounge. Swoope Hair Natural...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

