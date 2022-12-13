As she enters her second term as Bessemer cutoff DA, Lynniece Washington wants to pick up where she left off from her first. “There’s one big plan I would love to have [and] that’s a West Jefferson One Place Family Justice Center,” Washington said. “There is one in Birmingham [One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center] where all services are obtained. [For example]. A rape victim can get an exam, police report, and speak with a prosecutor. People (in Bessemer) … need [a center like that] as well, especially if they live in this area.”

BESSEMER, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO