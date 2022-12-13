Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
AOL Corp
Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts for Their Children
Despite the distance between them, Prince Harry and Prince William will exchange gifts for their children this Christmas. A royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the holiday tradition will continue for the Wales children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — and Sussex kids — Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1. The gesture is a glimmer of goodwill this holiday season amid the release of Harry & Meghanon Netflix.
AOL Corp
Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle's miscarriage on 'stress' over tabloid lawsuit: 'I watched the whole thing'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think the stress of her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail and the Mail Online, led to her miscarriage. In the second part of Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary, which dropped on Thursday, the couple talks about her 2020 miscarriage. At the time, the pair had recently left England, stepping down as senior royals, and relocated to the Suits actress' home state of California with their son, Archie. In addition to the non-stop negative coverage of "Megxit," Markle — with Harry's blessing — was suing the Mail on Sunday over its publication of excerpts of a private letter she sent her dad, Thomas Markle, after he was a no-show at their 2018 royal wedding.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rips ‘let her finish!’ at Sunny Hostin during heated exchange between hosts on live TV
THE VIEW host Whoopi Goldberg has ripped into her co-host Sunny Hostin during a heated exchanged on live TV. She shouted "let her finish!" as Sunny interrupted Alyssa Farah Griffin. On Thursday's show, the View panel talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix series. Joy Behar spoke up...
msn.com
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss — best known for being the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, a judge and contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and for his fun Instagram dance videos with wife Allison Holker Boss — has died by suicide at age 40. "It is...
AOL Corp
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
AOL Corp
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'
Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
AOL Corp
Elon Musk speaks out after Twitter suspends several journalists who covered him
Several journalists who covered Elon Musk were suspended from Twitter on Thursday night, days after an account tracking the whereabouts of Musk's private jet was also banned from the platform. Among those whose accounts were suspended are Ryan Mac from the New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Matt Binder...
AOL Corp
Henry Cavill won't be returning to Superman role: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed'
Henry Cavill is officially hanging up the iconic red cape. The actor, who portrayed the DC Comics character Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League,” revealed Wednesday that he will not be reprising the superhero role in an Instagram post.
Comments / 0