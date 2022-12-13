Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think the stress of her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail and the Mail Online, led to her miscarriage. In the second part of Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary, which dropped on Thursday, the couple talks about her 2020 miscarriage. At the time, the pair had recently left England, stepping down as senior royals, and relocated to the Suits actress' home state of California with their son, Archie. In addition to the non-stop negative coverage of "Megxit," Markle — with Harry's blessing — was suing the Mail on Sunday over its publication of excerpts of a private letter she sent her dad, Thomas Markle, after he was a no-show at their 2018 royal wedding.

