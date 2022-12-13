ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts for Their Children

Despite the distance between them, Prince Harry and Prince William will exchange gifts for their children this Christmas. A royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the holiday tradition will continue for the Wales children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — and Sussex kids — Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1. The gesture is a glimmer of goodwill this holiday season amid the release of Harry & Meghanon Netflix.
Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle's miscarriage on 'stress' over tabloid lawsuit: 'I watched the whole thing'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think the stress of her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail and the Mail Online, led to her miscarriage. In the second part of Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary, which dropped on Thursday, the couple talks about her 2020 miscarriage. At the time, the pair had recently left England, stepping down as senior royals, and relocated to the Suits actress' home state of California with their son, Archie. In addition to the non-stop negative coverage of "Megxit," Markle — with Harry's blessing — was suing the Mail on Sunday over its publication of excerpts of a private letter she sent her dad, Thomas Markle, after he was a no-show at their 2018 royal wedding.
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'

Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
Henry Cavill won't be returning to Superman role: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed'

Henry Cavill is officially hanging up the iconic red cape. The actor, who portrayed the DC Comics character Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League,” revealed Wednesday that he will not be reprising the superhero role in an Instagram post.

