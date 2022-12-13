ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
KPLC TV

18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Murder, Assult, and Other Charges in Connection with a Shooting Earlier in December

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Murder, Assult, and Other Charges in Connection with a Shooting Earlier in December. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested following a shooting earlier this month and is being held on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

CPSO captain chosen to head school security

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain William “Bill” Sommers has been chosen to be the new director of security for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. This is a new position that was developed by CPSB and CPSO as a response to the recent nationwide uptick in gun violence at schools. “As you’re all well aware, the security of our schools is a high priority nationwide, and of course, in the Calcasieu Parish school system,” said CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “CPSB has always been proactive in ensuring that our students are in a safe educational environment.”
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Large Quantities of Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Prescription Pills. Welsh, Louisiana – Bobby Dale Prudhomme, 53, has been arrested on drug-related charges after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Welsh, Louisiana, on December 15, 2022, and reportedly found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, CDS pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
WELSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to Conduct a DWI Checkpoint and Increase Patrols During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to Conduct a DWI Checkpoint and Increase Patrols During ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On December 14, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that, using grant assistance from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Separate crashes in Allen Parish claim the lives of two

Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating two separate vehicle crashes that happened in Allen Parish Friday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people. Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 10 just west of Callahan Road at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday that claimed the life of 80-year-old Phillip L. Veazey of Oberlin.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests

From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
KPLC TV

Judge Derrick Kee announces retirement from District Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Judge Derrick Kee has announced his plans to retire from the Fourteenth Judicial District Court of Louisiana. Judge Kee said he will retire effective Jan. 27, 2023 and return to the private sector in Calcasieu Parish. Kee was elected to District Court on July 25,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Merryville man fatally struck by train

Authorities with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office released the identity on Monday of the man found on railroad tracks west of Merryville over the weekend. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, the body of Derek Galloway of Merryville was located by deputies on the tracks the morning of Dec. 10, after a local train company contacted BPSO to report finding a body on the tracks near the state line.
MERRYVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

‘True Mayor of North Sulphur:’ Wilmer Dugas recognized for decades of service

At the Monday Sulphur City Council meeting, Council Member Joy Abshire referred to him as the “True Mayor of North Sulphur.” She was talking about Wilmer Dugas who served on the City Council for 20 years. He was at the meeting to be recognized for his dedication and service to his community. Earlier in the week, Mayor Danahay had issued a proclamation at the 85-year-old’s well-attended retirement party, naming it Wilmer Dugas day.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Extra day added to holiday break for Calcasieu students

The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend the Christmas holiday break by one day at Tuesday’s meeting. Calcasieu Parish students will begin their holiday break on Monday, Dec. 19 and return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Initially, the break was scheduled to begin for students on...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy