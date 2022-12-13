Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while...
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Tom Brady is not going behind anyone’s back in pursuit of an improved game plan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shared Thursday. And while that notion having to be addressed might come as a surprise to some, Leftwich needed to provide those answers given a recent report which stated the 45-year-old quarterback was doing just that.
For the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are NFC West Division champs. San Francisco clinched its 21st division title in franchise history and a spot in the postseason following a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers to 10-4 as Kyle Shanahan’s group currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3).
Russell Wilson won’t play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports. Anyone who watched the game last Sunday between the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs knows why Wilson isn’t playing Sunday. The former Seahawk was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion while running toward the goal line after having his head slammed into the ground. Wilson has cleared the concussion protocol and is eligible to play Sunday, but the Broncos hierarchy has decided it’s best to give their franchise quarterback a week off.
Odell Beckham is still in play for the Dallas Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Some thought that any chance of Beckham joining the Cowboys this season was dead after the team signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton earlier this week. Apparently, that isn’t so, as owner Jerry Jones stated the Cowboys are very much alive for the veteran WR and even hinted that a deal is likely to happen.
The Patriots might need to rely on their rookie running back duo again when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. New England on Saturday ruled out veteran rusher Damien Harris for the Week 15 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the third straight DNP for Harris, who has not played since suffering a thigh injury in the Patriots’ Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
When he wants, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can be effusive in his praise for certain personalities around the league. It has been evident in the past with the likes of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, Patriots legends James White and Tedy Bruschi and even punter Johnny Hekker. This season alone, Belichick has shared kind words about Rhamondre Stevenson, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and others.
Mitch Trubisky could start Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike Tomlin is playing it coy as to who will be under center to start the game, as Mason Rudolph is also under consideration to start. We know that Kenny Pickett almost certainly won’t play due to a concussion. Trubisky came in for the injured Pickett last week and went 22 of 30 for 276 yards and a score but also had three passes intercepted. While Tomlin may not be telling anyone who will start, we know who top wide receiver Diontae Johnson wants to see behind center. He came out this week and flat-stated that he prefers Rudolph to get the start.
Dameon Pierce won’t play Sunday for the Houston Texans, the Texans’ official website reports. Pierce’s ankle injury will force him to watch the game versus the Kansas City Chiefs from the bench. The ailment is a high ankle sprain, so, likely, Sunday won’t be the only game Pierce misses, and it’s fair to wonder if he will play again this season. The only thing the Texans have to play for is the right to pick first in the NFL Draft next April. The Texans will be expected to take who they believe will be their quarterback of the future with that pick.
Zach Wilson will start Sunday for the New York Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. This one caught just about everyone by surprise Friday. Mike White was expected to start this game, but doctors for the Jets would not clear him to play. White took several vicious hits in the Jets’ loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, which amounted to a few fractured ribs. White wanted to play and stated he went to 10 different doctors trying to get cleared, but to no avail.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Between Monday night’s game against the Cardinals and this Sunday’s road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots spent four days in Tucson, the location of the University of Arizona. Roughly two hours southeast of Glendale, Ariz., where State Farm Stadium...
According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been diagnosed with a broken right index finger and could miss the final three weeks of the regular season. Lockett suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 21-13 defeat to the San Francisco...
