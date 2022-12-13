Read full article on original website
Hundreds of QCA students receive free new shoes, winter gear from Telecom Pioneers
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of children in our area are walking in new shoes for the holidays. Around 300 students in the Illinois Quad Cities took a trip to Famous Footwear in Moline Friday, Dec. 16 to get a fresh pair of kicks through the Telecom Pioneers volunteer group.
'Santa's Sleepover': a new dog foster program by Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is starting a new dog foster program called "Santa's Sleepover." "We've done similar things in the past where we've invited people to foster, say, for Thanksgiving or for other holidays, but this is our first time doing it for Christmas," Humane Society for Scott County Development and Communications Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "So the whole idea is for people to have a short-term foster; bring a dog home for the holidays."
'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."
Homelessness Memorial to be held by Humility Homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Humility Homes and the QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council are teaming up to put on a memorial service on Homeless Person's Memorial Day to honor homeless individuals who have died during 2022, according to a news release. The memorial will take place on Dec. 21...
SHANE BROWN: Where did all the holiday magic go?
Every year, I have but one holiday mission: To do my very best to find that elusive yuletide spirit. Without fail, I will annually commit to the absurdly idealized Hallmark version of Christmas wherein everyone exudes happiness and love, true love could be waiting around every snowy corner, and all the world needs is some tinsel and twinkly lights to make everyone's problems go away forever. All you need to do is find a little Christmas magic.
Here's where you can find shelter from the cold in the Quad Cities
As winter's bitter chill sets in every year, the homeless population is forced to move from the streets to shelters in order to escape the cold. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prolonged exposure to freezing temps, especially without properly bundling up, can put people at risk of hypothermia - abnormally low body temperature - or frostbite - an injury caused by freezing that can lead to the loss of feeling and color to areas it affects.
Crossing over generations: Meet the Moline crossing guard who's helped kids get to school for 50 years
MOLINE, Ill. — For nearly half a century, the school day in Moline hasn't started or ended without Mary Schoeve. Schoeve has worked as a Moline-Coal Valley Community School District crossing guard since March 1, 1973. A month later, she was stationed at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue, where she's stood guard ever since.
Faithful Pilot in LeClaire to close
After 31 years in business, the popular QC restaurant The Faithful Pilot will close after Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. “We had the pleasure of creating so many memories over these 30 years. From anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and even weddings. You, our guests, have made this possible,” the restaurant (which opened in 1991 and changed ownership in 2009) posted Tuesday on Facebook.
Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years
Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
United Way Quad Cities Accepting Applications for Community Impact Grants Until January 13
BETTENDORF, IOWA (December 16, 2022) — United Way Quad Cities is accepting applications for its Community Impact Grants from non-profits, grassroots organizations, and others that are serving the residents in Scott and Rock Island counties in the areas of education, income and health. Last year, United Way Quad Cities...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you get a chance to meet Liam Doxsee, you would think he’s an average 8-year-old. He loves to play, read, and he especially loves his pug, Lulu. “If I’m sick, she’ll lay right on top of me and then mom will be like,...
LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good
A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
Davenport Central Blue Devils Marching Band Featured in the London New Year’s Parade Airing on WQPT, January 1
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (December 16, 2022) – WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on January 1, 2023, 6-9AM, featuring Davenport Central High Schools Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13, 2020, to perform in the 2023 London New...
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
198 dogs seized from Mercer Co. woman charged with animal neglect to be adopted out
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 198 dogs seized from a Mercer County woman for neglect are going to be adopted out. According to Mercer County Animal Control, the dogs seized after Karen Plambeck was charged with animal cruelty were taken to Collie rescue organizations during this week. Where the dogs will be fostered and adopted out.
Part of Harrison Street fully closed
Harrison Street in Davenport will be fully closed at Pleasant later this afternoon/early evening for approximately four hours for valve repairs by Iowa American Water Company, according to Davenport Police. One lane will re-open following the closure for up to an additional day, leaving only one lane open for travel,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for stealing 2 phones at Bettendorf Verizon store
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police ask for help identifying a man they say stole two phones from a Verizon store. According to Bettendorf police, a man went into a Verizon store in Bettendorf on Nov 12 and stole two cell phones. Police are asking for assistance to identify the...
Winning Powerball ticket for $500,000 sold in Prophetstown
PROPETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the Wednesday night drawing at a grocery store in Prophetstown. The winning ticket was bought at Shaws Marketplace, at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown, according to a media release from Illinois Lottery. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, they also added the game’s ‘Power Play’ to win $500,000 after the Dec. 14 drawing. The winning numbers were: 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
