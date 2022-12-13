4-H, MSU collegiate and MSU IAT students compete at three national dairy cattle judging contests in the fall of 2022. The fall is always a busy time for Michigan State University (MSU) Extension’s Michigan 4-H youth and MSU students interested in dairy science, especially dairy cattle judging. The season kicks off with the weekend-long intensive practice to the Maryland State Fair over Labor Day weekend and then rolls right into contests. This fall, 4-H youth and MSU students competed in three national contests: the Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.; National 4-H and Intercollegiate and International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contests at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin; and the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) Invitational Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the NAILE event in Louisville, Kentucky.

