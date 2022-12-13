ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need

Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Covenant House Michigan celebrates 25 years of supporting homeless youth

Covenant House Michigan, a Detroit-based nonprofit that helps homeless youth get off the street and back on their feet, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in the fall of 1997, Covenant House Michigan has continued to expand over the past two-plus decades, opening a second location in Grand Rapids in 2018 and serving more than 80,000 homeless youth through the nonprofit’s educational and vocational services and programs since its inception.
DETROIT, MI
msu.edu

Impacting student confidence and learning

Hasina Saraha is an academic specialist teaching chemistry in Michigan State University’s Lyman Briggs College. She joined the LBC faculty in 2018 after receiving a doctorate in organic chemistry from Wayne State University. An integral part of the educational framework, there are more than 950 academic specialists at MSU....
msu.edu

Thank an Educator

Join us in the simple act of saying thank you to our fellow Spartans. Thank an Educator is a peer/community initiative so anyone can visit the #iteachmsu Commons and submit a colleague or high-impact educator (faculty, TAs, ULAs, instructional designers, academic advisors, et al.) with a short gratitude message. What...
WILX-TV

Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
WILX-TV

City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
msu.edu

Michigan 4-H Spectacular Youth Leadership Institute connects Michigan teens with wide variety of inspiring leaders

The Michigan 4-H Spectacular Youth Leadership Institute (SYLI) is an annual event, hosted by Michigan State University Extension, which provides teens with the opportunity to interact with leaders and to develop their own leadership skills. The 2022 SYLI, held on the campus of MSU, December 3-4, featured speakers and guests from Michigan, Texas, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Taiwan, Kenya, Thailand, Pakistan and Libya. Speakers and guests provided teen participants with diverse perspectives on leadership and shared inspirational examples of how they have served in leadership roles.
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

Michigan 4-H members and alumni shine at national dairy cattle judging contests

4-H, MSU collegiate and MSU IAT students compete at three national dairy cattle judging contests in the fall of 2022. The fall is always a busy time for Michigan State University (MSU) Extension’s Michigan 4-H youth and MSU students interested in dairy science, especially dairy cattle judging. The season kicks off with the weekend-long intensive practice to the Maryland State Fair over Labor Day weekend and then rolls right into contests. This fall, 4-H youth and MSU students competed in three national contests: the Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.; National 4-H and Intercollegiate and International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contests at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin; and the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) Invitational Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the NAILE event in Louisville, Kentucky.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
LANSING, MI
msu.edu

MSU completes 95 actions from federal title ix reviews

Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. today announced the university has completed 95 actions on schedule from the 2019 resolution agreements between MSU and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy