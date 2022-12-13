Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Baldwin House distributes 1,000 holiday care bags to seniors in need
Baldwin House Senior Living and its philanthropic arm, Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults, announced its annual Holiday Hope program. Baldwin House worked with Dollar Castle and other sponsors including; Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Hospice of Michigan, Kitch Attorney & Counselors, Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, Precision Plumbing, Inc. and 360 Fire & Flood Property Restoration, to create 1,000 care bags.
onedetroitpbs.org
Covenant House Michigan celebrates 25 years of supporting homeless youth
Covenant House Michigan, a Detroit-based nonprofit that helps homeless youth get off the street and back on their feet, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in the fall of 1997, Covenant House Michigan has continued to expand over the past two-plus decades, opening a second location in Grand Rapids in 2018 and serving more than 80,000 homeless youth through the nonprofit’s educational and vocational services and programs since its inception.
msu.edu
Impacting student confidence and learning
Hasina Saraha is an academic specialist teaching chemistry in Michigan State University’s Lyman Briggs College. She joined the LBC faculty in 2018 after receiving a doctorate in organic chemistry from Wayne State University. An integral part of the educational framework, there are more than 950 academic specialists at MSU....
msu.edu
Meet Jacquez Gray, the first Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for MSU DPPS
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is excited to welcome Jacquez Gray as its first Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Gray began his role with the department in November. Gray was born and raised on the southside of...
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
msu.edu
Thank an Educator
Join us in the simple act of saying thank you to our fellow Spartans. Thank an Educator is a peer/community initiative so anyone can visit the #iteachmsu Commons and submit a colleague or high-impact educator (faculty, TAs, ULAs, instructional designers, academic advisors, et al.) with a short gratitude message. What...
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
Jackson church becomes a place for people to come eat, enjoy live music and more
Every Wednesday, the First Baptist Church in Jackson turns into a restaurant from 4:30-7 p.m., complete with hosts, servers and kitchen staff.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
WNEM
Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
msu.edu
Call for Applications: Asian Studies Foreign Language and Area Studies Fellowships (FLAS) 2023-2024
The Asian Studies Center at Michigan State University will annually award multiple undergraduate and graduate fellowships under the Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) Fellowship program funded by the U.S. Department of Education for students pursuing the study of Asian languages and Asia area studies at MSU. Asian Studies FLAS...
The Oakland Press
Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help
Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
msu.edu
Michigan 4-H Spectacular Youth Leadership Institute connects Michigan teens with wide variety of inspiring leaders
The Michigan 4-H Spectacular Youth Leadership Institute (SYLI) is an annual event, hosted by Michigan State University Extension, which provides teens with the opportunity to interact with leaders and to develop their own leadership skills. The 2022 SYLI, held on the campus of MSU, December 3-4, featured speakers and guests from Michigan, Texas, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Taiwan, Kenya, Thailand, Pakistan and Libya. Speakers and guests provided teen participants with diverse perspectives on leadership and shared inspirational examples of how they have served in leadership roles.
msu.edu
Michigan 4-H members and alumni shine at national dairy cattle judging contests
4-H, MSU collegiate and MSU IAT students compete at three national dairy cattle judging contests in the fall of 2022. The fall is always a busy time for Michigan State University (MSU) Extension’s Michigan 4-H youth and MSU students interested in dairy science, especially dairy cattle judging. The season kicks off with the weekend-long intensive practice to the Maryland State Fair over Labor Day weekend and then rolls right into contests. This fall, 4-H youth and MSU students competed in three national contests: the Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.; National 4-H and Intercollegiate and International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contests at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin; and the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) Invitational Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the NAILE event in Louisville, Kentucky.
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
Reality star gives away $10K to single parents, 2 Lansing moms will receive $500
Jewel Tankard says she knows exactly how it feels to be a single parent, and she's giving away $500 to 20 single parents all over the country, including right here in mid-Michigan.
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
msu.edu
MSU completes 95 actions from federal title ix reviews
Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. today announced the university has completed 95 actions on schedule from the 2019 resolution agreements between MSU and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights.
