Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Xander Bogaerts Deal ‘Exactly On Par’ With Scott Boras’ Projections
Xander Bogaerts’ departure from Boston came as a surprise to many Red Sox fans, but it doesn’t appear his agent was too taken aback by his decision to sign with the San Diego Padres. Speaking with reporters following Masataka Yoshida’s introductory press conference at Fenway Park on Thursday,...
Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer After Completing Trade With Royals
The Boston Red Sox cut ties with one of their infielders Friday as a corresponding move following a trade with the Kansas City Royals. First baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment in order to make room on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster for their latest offseason addition. Boston announced it acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
Yankees Agree To Massive Contract With Pitcher Carlos Rodón
The New York Yankees have finally made an outside addition this offseason, and it’s a big one. New York reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to break the news.
Red Sox Radio Broadcast Will Feature Less Joe Castiglione, More Lou Merloni
Joe Castiglione has been calling Boston Red Sox games on WEEI for 40 years, but will enter Year 41 in a reduced capacity. Audacy announced Castiglione will be in the booth for 81 games in 2023, a move the longtime play-by-call broadcaster — who began in 1983 — says will allow him to spend more time with his family.
MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Signing With Dodgers
Another starting pitcher is off the free agent market as the Los Angeles Dodgers have joined in on the fun. Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reportedly has agreed to a contract with the Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Syndergaard is expected to join Los Angeles’ starting rotation, as noted by Passan. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that the deal is a one-year, $13 million contract.
Christian Vázquez Describes Feeling Of Returning To Fenway With Twins
The Twins made their signing of Christian Vázquez official Friday. The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with Minnesota after playing the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season with the Houston Astros, where he won his second World Series. The backstop will wear No. 8 with the Twins.
Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Draws Strong Ichiro Suzuki Comparison
The Boston Red Sox are confident that they’ve landed a difference maker in newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Evident in the commentary provided by Red Sox scouts, the organization has high expectations of the 29-year-old. In fact, Yoshida drew one strongly-worded comparison to a former big league great. This player comparison, which came directly from a Red Sox scout in Japan, spoke volumes of how the organization envisions Yoshida could impact the lineup in the batter’s box.
Chaim Bloom Says Jeter Downs Decision Was ‘Tough One’ For Red Sox
Chaim Bloom has had to make a lot of tough decisions since joining the Boston Red Sox and this one was no different. The Red Sox designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment Thursday to make room for newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 40-man roster. The decision to move on from the 24-year-old certainly wasn’t an easy decision as he was, of course, the second player along with Alex Verdugo who came back in the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Celtics’ Robert Williams Announces Return By Throwing Down Lob Pass
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is back to doing what he does best. After having arthroscopic surgery on his knee in September, Williams made his season debut Friday night against the Orlando Magic and it didn’t take the 25-year-old long to throw down one of his patented alley-oops. Just...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Seriously Considering’ Dansby Swanson
The star shortstop market is down to one, and there is expected to be tough competition. Carlos Correa signed a massive 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 28-year-old landed a richer deal than fellow All-Star shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, respectively.
Robert Williams Feels ‘Sense Of Comfort’ Being Back With Celtics
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams could feel the butterflies twirling around inside him well before he stepped onto the court for the first time this season with 7:03 left in the opening quarter Friday night against the Orlando Magic. Williams, who had been sidelined since undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on...
How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Has Given Joe Mazzulla ‘Priceless’ Help
While the transition to interim head coach has gone smoothly for Joe Mazzulla, he isn’t taking all the credit for his blossoming debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. That transition came abruptly to everyone involved with the Celtics. Following the one-year suspension of former head coach Ime Udoka during the offseason, Mazzulla, who had only served in an assistant role throughout his coaching career, was instantly promoted just weeks before the start of the 2022-23 Celtics season.
How Celtics Will Handle Robert Williams In Season Debut Vs. Magic
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed a badly kept secret prior to Boston taking on the Orlando Magic on Friday night at TD Garden. Mazzulla told reporters that Robert Williams, who has been sidelined due to an arthroscopic procedure he had on his left knee in September, will indeed make his season debut.
Red Sox Announce Signing Of Masataka Yoshida To Five-Year Contract
The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced the signing of Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida joins the Red Sox on a five-year contract through the 2027 season. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman previously reported the agreement Dec. 7. “He’s someone that we really...
Bruins Goalies Reveal Awesome Winter Classic Masks
The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching and we know what the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys will look like. And we got our first glimpse of the goalie masks Friday. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will wear custom pads and helmets for the annual event that will take...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Called Al Horford’s Ejection ‘Unbelievable’
Boston Celtics big man Al Horford didn’t last the entirety of an overall ugly showing against a subpar Orlando Magic team at TD Garden on Friday night. In the third quarter, Horford was assessed a flagrant two foul after elbowing Magic’s Moritz Wagner. NBA officials followed up by reviewing the play which led to Horford being ejected for just the second time in his 16-year career.
Kings Currently Fifth In League In Goals Allowed, Take On Bruins
The Los Angeles Kings are struggling on defense. The Boston Bruins welcome the Kings to TD Garden on Thursday night and look to keep up the winning momentum. Los Angeles is averaging 3.69 goals allowed per game this season, ranked fifth in the league right behind the St. Louis Blues.
Celtics Wrap: Orlando Pulls Stunning Magic Trick To Defeat Boston
The Orlando Magic came into TD Garden as one of the worst teams in the NBA, but shocked the Celtics by taking down Boston, 117-109, on Friday night. The Celtics now see their best record in the NBA slip to 22-8 while the Magic improved to 10-20. full box score...
Joe Mazzulla Making Habit Of ‘Calling Out’ These Specific Celtics
There was a fairly large element of the unknown for Joe Mazzulla when he was thrust into the role of Boston Celtics interim coach. In what would have been an intimidating situation to anyone, Mazzulla could have entered this season with some timidity. Instead, he’s come out firing. Mazzulla...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0