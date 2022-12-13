ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer After Completing Trade With Royals

The Boston Red Sox cut ties with one of their infielders Friday as a corresponding move following a trade with the Kansas City Royals. First baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment in order to make room on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster for their latest offseason addition. Boston announced it acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
Yankees Agree To Massive Contract With Pitcher Carlos Rodón

The New York Yankees have finally made an outside addition this offseason, and it’s a big one. New York reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to break the news.
MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Signing With Dodgers

Another starting pitcher is off the free agent market as the Los Angeles Dodgers have joined in on the fun. Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reportedly has agreed to a contract with the Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Syndergaard is expected to join Los Angeles’ starting rotation, as noted by Passan. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that the deal is a one-year, $13 million contract.
Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Draws Strong Ichiro Suzuki Comparison

The Boston Red Sox are confident that they’ve landed a difference maker in newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Evident in the commentary provided by Red Sox scouts, the organization has high expectations of the 29-year-old. In fact, Yoshida drew one strongly-worded comparison to a former big league great. This player comparison, which came directly from a Red Sox scout in Japan, spoke volumes of how the organization envisions Yoshida could impact the lineup in the batter’s box.
Chaim Bloom Says Jeter Downs Decision Was ‘Tough One’ For Red Sox

Chaim Bloom has had to make a lot of tough decisions since joining the Boston Red Sox and this one was no different. The Red Sox designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment Thursday to make room for newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 40-man roster. The decision to move on from the 24-year-old certainly wasn’t an easy decision as he was, of course, the second player along with Alex Verdugo who came back in the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Seriously Considering’ Dansby Swanson

The star shortstop market is down to one, and there is expected to be tough competition. Carlos Correa signed a massive 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 28-year-old landed a richer deal than fellow All-Star shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, respectively.
Robert Williams Feels ‘Sense Of Comfort’ Being Back With Celtics

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams could feel the butterflies twirling around inside him well before he stepped onto the court for the first time this season with 7:03 left in the opening quarter Friday night against the Orlando Magic. Williams, who had been sidelined since undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on...
How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Has Given Joe Mazzulla ‘Priceless’ Help

While the transition to interim head coach has gone smoothly for Joe Mazzulla, he isn’t taking all the credit for his blossoming debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. That transition came abruptly to everyone involved with the Celtics. Following the one-year suspension of former head coach Ime Udoka during the offseason, Mazzulla, who had only served in an assistant role throughout his coaching career, was instantly promoted just weeks before the start of the 2022-23 Celtics season.
How Celtics Will Handle Robert Williams In Season Debut Vs. Magic

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed a badly kept secret prior to Boston taking on the Orlando Magic on Friday night at TD Garden. Mazzulla told reporters that Robert Williams, who has been sidelined due to an arthroscopic procedure he had on his left knee in September, will indeed make his season debut.
Red Sox Announce Signing Of Masataka Yoshida To Five-Year Contract

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced the signing of Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida joins the Red Sox on a five-year contract through the 2027 season. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman previously reported the agreement Dec. 7. “He’s someone that we really...
Bruins Goalies Reveal Awesome Winter Classic Masks

The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching and we know what the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys will look like. And we got our first glimpse of the goalie masks Friday. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will wear custom pads and helmets for the annual event that will take...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Called Al Horford’s Ejection ‘Unbelievable’

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford didn’t last the entirety of an overall ugly showing against a subpar Orlando Magic team at TD Garden on Friday night. In the third quarter, Horford was assessed a flagrant two foul after elbowing Magic’s Moritz Wagner. NBA officials followed up by reviewing the play which led to Horford being ejected for just the second time in his 16-year career.
