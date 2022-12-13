LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, December 14.

The following school districts will be closed:

Brookhaven School District

Copiah County School District

Hazlehurst City School District

Hinds County School District

Laurel School District

Lawrence County School District

McComb School District

Rankin County School District

Walthall County School District

The following school districts will have an early release:

Hattiesburg Public Schools Lillie Burney at 11:10 a.m. STEAM & N.R. Burger at 11:15 a.m. Rowan, Thames, Hawkins, Woodley and Grace Christian at 11:55 a.m. Hattiesburg High School at 12:35 p.m.

Petal School District Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m. Secondary schools at 1 p.m.

University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg & Gulf Coast) at 1 p.m.

William Carey University at 12 p.m.

The following school districts will have a delayed start:

Holmes County Consolidated School District Schools will open at 8:45 a.m. Classes begin at 9 a.m.

Madison County Schools Elementary schools at 9:30 a.m. Middle schools at 10 a.m. High schools at 10:15 a.m.

Natchez-Adams School District Elementary Schools at 9:15 a.m. Middle and High Schools at 9:45 a.m.

Pearl Public School District PK-5th at 10 a.m. 6th-12th at 10:30 a.m.

The Redeemer’s School at 10 a.m.

This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close .

