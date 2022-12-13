ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

LIST: School closures on Wednesday, Dec. 14

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, December 14.

The following school districts will be closed:

  • Brookhaven School District
  • Copiah County School District
  • Hazlehurst City School District
  • Hinds County School District
  • Laurel School District
  • Lawrence County School District
  • McComb School District
  • Rankin County School District
  • Walthall County School District

The following school districts will have an early release:

  • Hattiesburg Public Schools
    • Lillie Burney at 11:10 a.m.
    • STEAM & N.R. Burger at 11:15 a.m.
    • Rowan, Thames, Hawkins, Woodley and Grace Christian at 11:55 a.m.
    • Hattiesburg High School at 12:35 p.m.
  • Petal School District
    • Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m.
    • Secondary schools at 1 p.m.
  • University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg & Gulf Coast) at 1 p.m.
  • William Carey University at 12 p.m.

The following school districts will have a delayed start:

  • Holmes County Consolidated School District
    • Schools will open at 8:45 a.m.
    • Classes begin at 9 a.m.
  • Madison County Schools
    • Elementary schools at 9:30 a.m.
    • Middle schools at 10 a.m.
    • High schools at 10:15 a.m.
  • Natchez-Adams School District
    • Elementary Schools at 9:15 a.m.
    • Middle and High Schools at 9:45 a.m.
  • Pearl Public School District
    • PK-5th at 10 a.m.
    • 6th-12th at 10:30 a.m.
  • The Redeemer’s School at 10 a.m.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.

This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close .

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

