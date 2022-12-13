ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford

Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits A Pole On The West Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:10 am. Initial reports are saying a vehicle may have hit a pole. Pole is reported to be snapped at the base. Unknown on injuries. If you have any information, photos, video:
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits a structure in Boone County

Sources are reporting an accident in Boone County. It happened earlier today near the 500 block of Beloit rd. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has hit a structure. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 6:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and N Peirpont Avenue for a auto accident with injuries. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle accident with one person being transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. Welcome...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

2 dead following Janesville home fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an auto accident, Possibly 3 Vehicles Involved.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident scene. It happened approx. 11:45 am near Alpine and E Riverside. Initial reports are saying that there are 3 possible vehicles that may be involved. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!. We post...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
DEKALB, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
MILWAUKEE, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Facing DUI and Several Other Charges Following Two Car Crash

Dec. 7 At 7:30 p.m., Oregon Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Jefferson Streets for a traffic crash that had just occurred involving a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Trei T. Sanders of Mt. Morris, and a car driven by 62-year-old Kristi J. Powell of Oregon. Sanders was charged...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy