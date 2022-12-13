Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford
Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597.
Woman recovering after being shot in Rockford on Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a woman was shot Thursday on Ellen Avenue, near Summerdale Playground. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim was expected to survive, but no information on her age, circumstances surrounding the shooting, or possible suspects in the crime, was given.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits A Pole On The West Side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:10 am. Initial reports are saying a vehicle may have hit a pole. Pole is reported to be snapped at the base. Unknown on injuries.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits a structure in Boone County
Sources are reporting an accident in Boone County. It happened earlier today near the 500 block of Beloit rd. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has hit a structure.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 6:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and N Peirpont Avenue for a auto accident with injuries. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle accident with one person being transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.
MyStateline.com
Belvidere Police investigating package thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
WIFR
Baltimore man arrested in Rockford on drug charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Casey Pulley on Tuesday after investigators say he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine. Pulley was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Deputies say they found more than 8 pounds of the drug in his car. Pulley faces...
Bond lowered for Rockford man accused in fatal crash with East High School student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homicide suspect Deahri Steele, 19, has been extradited to the Winnebago County Jail after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Detroit earlier this month, but it won’t cost him as much to bond out. According to Rockford Police, Steele fatally struck Mason Hada, then 16, in August 2021, who was on […]
Police hope to identify suspect after shots fired overnight in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who fired shots in the 300 block of McKinley early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of McKinley and Jackson around 1:11 a.m, but found no injured persons, or damage to property. Then, at […]
nbc15.com
2 dead following Janesville home fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reckless Driver in Winnebago County, Attempting to Run A Vehicle Off the Roadway
Sources are reporting a reckless driver in Winnebago County. It happened this morning along 251, southbound from S Beloit. Suspect vehicle attempted to run a vehicle off the road. Suspect vehicle is a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. White Frost Tricoat in color. Crew Cab 4D. 6.6L V8 CRDI.
Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an auto accident, Possibly 3 Vehicles Involved.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident scene. It happened approx. 11:45 am near Alpine and E Riverside. Initial reports are saying that there are 3 possible vehicles that may be involved. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area.
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
CREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBICREDIT: Lake Mills Police Department, FBIMILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at…
WIFR
Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target. Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the "Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street. Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William was shoplifting.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI and Several Other Charges Following Two Car Crash
Dec. 7 At 7:30 p.m., Oregon Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Jefferson Streets for a traffic crash that had just occurred involving a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Trei T. Sanders of Mt. Morris, and a car driven by 62-year-old Kristi J. Powell of Oregon. Sanders was charged with DUI and several other charges.
Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
