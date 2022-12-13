ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County

RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH

