WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa's workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There's also a large nativity...
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it's one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Reports of an pedestrian struck on Hamilton Cleves Pike Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of an pedestrian struck on Hamilton Cleves Pike Road in Cleves.
WLWT 5
Crews to move historic Hamilton train station to new location down the road
HAMILTON, Ohio — A historic train station in Hamilton is moving, 1,000 feet down the road. Crews are preparing to move the train station located on Martin Luther King Boulevard down to the corner where it connects with Maple Avenue. During the move, crews will shut shown MLK Boulevard...
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City's coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit.
WLWT 5
When was the last time Cincinnati had a white Christmas? Check these snowfall stats
What's more festive than a white Christmas? Not much, and like Bing Crosby, many are already dreaming of one. While it's too soon to forecast for Dec. 25, looking at historical data can sometimes give us a clue of what to expect. Historically, Cincinnati doesn't have a great record for...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd in Union Township.
WLWT 5
Aggravated robbery reported on Norcrest Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Aggravated robbery reported on Norcrest Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive.
Fox 19
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn't happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It'll be cold enough—bitterly so....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving the Cincinnati Streetcar on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving the Cincinnati Streetcar on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Anderson Ferry Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Anderson Ferry Road in Delhi Township.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County
RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on East Galbraith Road in Hartwell.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on East Main Street in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — Report of a structure fire on East Main Street in Clarksville.
WLWT 5
Woman whose car was stolen off the side of I-75 surprised with new car
CINCINNATI — What began as possibly the worst week of Makayla Hickey's life has turned out to be one she will never forget. Last weekend, Hickey was driving her van on Interstate 75 when it stopped accelerating, so she pulled over. Her van was not driveable, so she left...
WLWT 5
CFD: No injuries reported after residential fire in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Spring Grove Village on Thursday night. According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Topridge Place for reports of a structure fire shortly after 8 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene and located a heavy fire on...
