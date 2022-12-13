Read full article on original website
Music by Clayton Hackle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
Local dancers react to the death of respected entertainer “tWitch”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s news that shocked people across the country this week. The passing of a respected dancer and entertainer - known affectionately as “tWtitch.”. Stephen Boss made an impact through his sets, his movements and his talent. And some dancers who have mirrored their careers...
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
Hanukkah in the Park happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate the occasion. For the first time they have moved the Hanukkah in the Square to Hanukkah in the Park because they had outgrown their spot in Ellis Square and will now be at Forsyth Park. This is their fifth time holding the event.
Work continues on reopening portion of McQueen’s Trail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been following the years-long construction project on the McQueen’s Trail since it was damaged by several hurricanes. Back in May, Chatham County’s portion was close to reopening, but other parts were not done. Right now, about two miles headed west from...
‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is helping make kids’ holiday wishes come true this season by hosting its second “Shop with a Cop” event. Partnering with the Liberty County School System to identify students in need, the department is expected to take about 125 kids shopping this year to pick out whatever presents they want.
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
Special bins in Statesboro to help conceal that expensive gift trash
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Empty boxes from new TV’s, game systems or other valuables sitting at the curb can be an invitation to crooks. Statesboro Police have an alternative to waiting for the trash truck to come. It is called Operation Safe Disposal. Each December, the city puts out...
Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
Top Teacher: Claud Billingslea
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes a second career is just as rewarding as the first. Claud Billingslea teaches 7th grade life science at Myers Middle School in Savannah. “I definitely want them to know that I am there for them. And yes, I’m their biggest cheerleader, I’m motivated to advocate on their behalf, and help them succeed in whatever they venture out to do,” Billingslea said.
GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
Marines collect toy donations brought to WTOC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day at WTOC as the Marines stopped by to help us with a very important delivery. They came and collected all the toys that you have so generously donated over the past few weeks and let’s just say you left them nearly speechless.
Preparations underway for Metter food drive
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A food drive by the Metter-Candler County Chamber is about people who get the food, but also those learning to give. The annual holiday food drive pulls together sponsors, volunteers, and local stores. They distribute 150 bags that contain the fixings for a Christmas dinner. In...
What’s happening in Savannah this weekend: Holiday edition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah offers countless opportunities to get out and enjoy the weekends, especially during the holiday season. From theatre performances to snow sledding, here are some family-friendly events happening in the Hostess City of the South this weekend. A Christmas Tradition – Live On Stage Today and until Dec. 24, the Savannah […]
Chatham County sends counteroffer as LOST negotiations continue
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s only two weeks left for area governments in Chatham County to make a deal on local option sales tax money. Chatham County and the eight municipalities within the county have been going back and forth for weeks in contentious meetings. Thursday night, Savannah sent an offer to the county. Friday, the county made a counteroffer.
Tips for saving money with holiday decorations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Need some electrical safety and energy efficiency tips during this holiday season?. Amanda Arnold from Georgia Power joined Afternoon Break to share what you need to know.
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
Photo Gallery: Best Christmas light displays in Bryan County
Bryan County is hosting its annual Christmas home decorating contest. Below you will find a photo gallery containing some of the homes on the tour. The county is allowing residents to vote on the houses above by Facebook reaction on its Facebook page. You can vote by clicking here. The...
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
